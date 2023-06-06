In the wake of the school shooting in Nashville this past March in which three children and three adults were killed, and amid growing calls for limiting the availability of guns, one Tennessee politician speciously argued that “‘we don’t have a gun problem, we have a mental health problem.” (A specious argument is one that has the ring of truth or plausibility but is actually fallacious — and deceptively appealing.)
This argument wrongly assumes that:
1) people who are mentally ill are more prone to commit violent crimes than persons who are not and
2) mass shootings are committed by people who are mentally ill.
That first assumption has been disproved by reputable scientific studies.
Only about 4 or 5 percent of all violent crimes are committed by mentally ill people and the illness itself is almost never the sole cause of the violent act. And people considered mentally ill are overwhelmingly victims, not perpetrators, of violence.
That second assumption overlooks and dismisses other acknowledged impulses and motives leading to acts of gun violence: racism, xenophobia, homophobia, desire for revenge, political ideology, to name only five.
These impulses and motives are not rooted in or caused by mental illness, are not symptoms of mental illness and are not mental illnesses. And not being mentally ill is no guarantee that a person will not commit an act of gun violence.
“Not a gun problem but a mental health problem” scapegoats people suffering from mental illness and misunderstands the nature and effects of mental illness.
The argument also serves the purposes of the gun-rights-above-all-other-rights lobby. That lobby says: Don’t worry about the increasing availability of and access to guns of all kinds, or the increasingly unregulated right of open and concealed carry, or the fact that we are essentially making it easier for people to kill people. These things have nothing to do with the death of your child at Sandy Hook, Uvalde or Covenant School or of your neighbor at a synagogue, a church, a shopping mall or a concert. Forget that we constantly refuse to pass common-sense and constitutional measures that would reduce the opportunities and inducements for anybody to commit gun violence. Just blame it all on the mentally ill.
As other commentators have often correctly pointed out, other countries have “a mental health problem,” have people who suffer from mental illness, but those countries do not have anywhere near the level of gun violence we do. They have learned the lesson that too many Americans have refused even to listen to — that guns do not make us safe or safer, that having a country awash in guns inevitably results in a country awash in blood.
Paul Auster, in his book “Bloodbath Nation,” says it well: “… the more guns there are to be bought and the more people there are to buy them, the more people will kill themselves and others with guns. This is not a moral or political statement — it is a question of pure mathematics. Hand out boxes of matches to 20 young children at a birthday party, and there is every chance that the house will burn down before the party is over.”
Worry about the mental illness of some people, says the gun rights lobby.
Worry more about the moral blindness of the gun rights lobby, say I.