“There are places in the world,” Italian physicist Carlo Rovelli has famously written, “where rules are less important than kindness.” The Biden administration, in forgiving much student loan debt, has rightly made the United States, at least for a while, one of those places.
The reaction of leading Congressional Republicans to this forgiveness of student debt is a combination of the bizarre, the illogical, the cruel (or the unkind) and the hypocritical.
Bizarre, in saying that because some people have already paid off their debt, it is somehow unfair to them and somehow wrong for the creditor to cancel some existing debt or for debtors to accept such cancellation.
Illogical, in claiming that American taxpayers will now have to pay back those loans. By definition, a loan that is forgiven does not need to be repaid by anyone. The creditor renounces all expectation of and all right to repayment of the loan and frees the debtor — and anyone else — from any obligation to repay it. The burden of debt is lifted, not shifted.
And cruel, because it reflects the prevailing GOP/conservative/libertarian mantras “you’re on your own” and “you made your bed, now lie in it.” Those mantras reflect the Social Darwinism to which the GOP has largely sold its soul. And uttering those mantras is the only solution the GOP has to offer.
The current Republican party swore off both logic and compassion some years ago, along with any commitment to doing anything to solve social and economic problems other than preaching blind and futile faith in a free market and foolishly relying on trickle-down economics (which means making the rich richer and trusting them to help the poor). From the GOP I hear no sympathy for or understanding of the plight of those burdened by student loan debt.
And hypocritical, in that while ranting about how bad (immoral, almost) it is for the federal government to forgive students their loans, several of those ranters in Congress approved of forgiving businesses their PPP loans — and in some cases personally benefited from that forgiveness.
Forgiving some student loan debt, while a right thing to do, does not change the shameful fact that higher education (college and beyond) has become unaffordable in the United States.
It need not be that way.
We are capable of doing what many other countries have sensibly done and make college free to all. To do so would require us to reorder our national and financial priorities (less for defense, more for education, obviously) but we are richer than any other country in the world. We have the means. But we also have a meanness that makes education an overpriced commodity to be marketed and competed for.
Education, like health care, must be universally available and affordable to all Americans, not just to those able to pay or to those who, unable to pay, are required to “indebt” themselves.
Our colleges and universities are too often being operated as if they were businesses, which is the wrong model to be imitating.
They should be providing a service or a benefit, not selling a product.
Having higher education publicly funded will be a step to that end.
College for all who might benefit from it, not just for those whose can afford it. That’s good for the student, good for the country — and good for the college.
And kind.