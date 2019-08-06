“It’s the economy, stupid.”
President Trump and his supporters, enablers and apologists are hoping that Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign mantra works for them in 2020, that talking about job growth, low unemployment and a soaring stock market will be enough to win re-election for a president whose approval rating seems permanently stuck in the low 40s and who seems incapable of or uninterested in expanding his base of support. I think that hope will be in vain, for two reasons.
First, the economic recovery is being skewed in favor of the wealthy and is not benefiting all Americans.
The current administration is not seriously addressing income inequality. It does not care about preserving the social safety net. It makes war on the poor.
It recklessly and unnecessarily deregulates business and industry, thereby endangering both our financial and our physical health.
It advocates and acts on the discredited and disproven “trickle down “ theory of economics in which wealth earned by the wealthy — or transferred to them by tax cuts — is somehow passed on (slightly) to the less wealthy, supposedly by jobs created by the wealthy.
Such wealth, however, doesn’t trickle down. It doesn’t even ooze down.
It mostly stays where it is. And a willfully ignorant president’s economic nationalism — tariffs, “America first,” a refusal to accept the realities of a global economy (it is impracticable to make here in America everything we need) — puts at risk many of the gains of the current recovery. And too many Americans are working more than one job, often without basic benefits, just to make ends meet.
Our vaunted free-market economy may, by some definitions, be recovering, but it is not covering enough Americans.
Second, all too often when the president’s supporters, enablers and apologists are confronted with evidence of the president’s racism, mental instability, lying, cruelty (think migrant children in cages) and dangerous refusal to take seriously foreign intervention in our elections, they quickly change the subject to the economy.
They apparently believe that the economy is all that matters, the only thing we should be concerned about.
They apparently believe that putting a few more dollars in one’s paycheck or lowering some taxes justifies treating people of color like animals.
They apparently believe that because the president is making it easier for big corporations to make bigger profits unchecked, his pathological lying can be overlooked.
They apparently believe that because the economic cycle is on an upswing, it’s okay to wage an election campaign that appeals to the worst in all of us, to the darker aspects of our psyches.
It isn’t. It doesn’t. It can’t. It’s not.
The moral and social price we are paying for the Trump economy is too high, too disproportionate to the benefits gained, too costly to our sense of community and care for one another.
Tax cuts are not a substitute for, or better than, love of neighbor and must never be used to excuse or justify or enable hatred of neighbor.
The end (goal) of a humane economy will never be achieved or supported by inhumane means or by those who use or excuse them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.