After our Civil War ended in 1865, various former Confederates as well as sympathizers with the Confederate cause — rebel, secessionist — took to revising the history leading up to the war. They created the fiction of a noble “lost cause.”
For them, secession and the Civil War had nothing to do with slavery (which they tended to ignore or to whitewash as suitable for its time, place and object). The South was simply trying to defend its superior (white) civilization against the unwarranted and unfair attacks (economic, political and social) of a corrupt and materialistic North.
Furthermore, according to these revisionists, the seceding states were patriotically protecting states’ rights against an overbearing central government. Secession and the formation of the Confederacy were a second 1776, a second war for American freedom and liberty that was based on the right to self-government proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence.
In this revisionist version, the Civil War was really the War of Northern Aggression. The Confederate cause was just and honorable.
This revisionist myth enabled many Southerners to justify — or at least live with — their segregation and other oppressions of Blacks during the century following the Civil War.
In 1918, at the end of the First World War, nationalists in defeated Germany popularized the idea that Germany had been winning the war on the battlefield until her heroic army was betrayed by the home front — “stabbed in the back” by a sinister gang of unpatriotic and weak politicians, pacifists, cowards, socialists, Jews, and other subversives.
This revisionist myth fed undemocratic German nationalism in the postwar period, undermined the newly established (at war’s end) German republic and was one of Adolf Hitler’s most effective talking points in his rise to power.
A Trumpist revisionism that includes elements of “lost cause” and “stab in the back” mythology is now being perpetuated to change public perceptions of the evils of the Trump administration and the outcome of the 2020 election.
The “lost cause” element portrays Donald Trump as rescuing the country from an un-American “deep state” socialist elite that was deliberately flooding the country with dangerous aliens. It also hymns his heroic struggle to restore a “real” America to greatness. His espousal of white supremacy and his calculated politics of cruelty and lying are (like slavery) overlooked, denied or justified.
A subtext of this myth involves recasting the Jan. 6 insurrection as merely patriotic protest or something not worth investigating.
The “stab in the back” was, of course, the “stolen” election of 2020.
The Southern Lost Cause and the German stab in the back have long been convincingly debunked and discredited.
Slave-holding states seceded primarily in order to preserve and extend slavery.
The Confederacy specifically enshrined slavery by name in its constitution and proclaimed that slavery was a necessary basis of Southern economy and culture. The seceded states made preservation of slavery a non-negotiable precondition of their return to the Union.
The German army was near collapse on its western front in 1918 and the generals themselves said an armistice was necessary.
Trumpist revisionism — the Big Lie that the election was stolen and the constant prevarication about how and why America needed to be and then was “great again” — will also be debunked to the extent it has not already been.
We are about to find out who will listen and learn and who will be deaf and deny, who prefers fact to fantasy and who thinks bunk is better than broadmindedness.
I hope we will also, for each “who,” understand why.
