“Whataboutism” (or, “what about”-ism) has been defined as “the technique or practice of responding to an accusation or difficult question by making a counteraccusation or raising a different issue.”
It involves not answering the question asked, not providing the information needed, and not refuting the charge made or disproving the argument presented.
It is often used to escape accountability, to justify what appears to be an unwise or illegal action, or to divert attention away from unpleasant events, actions, speeches or opinions that cannot be logically or morally defended. Some examples follow.
In a 2016 presidential debate, Donald Trump paraded onto the stage the women who had accused President Bill Clinton of sexually harassing them. Trump did this to divert attention from his self-confessed sexual predation in the Hollywood Access tape. He sought to justify his unacceptable behavior (or have it ignored or forgotten or downplayed) by saying in effect, “What about Bill Clinton?”
But the fact that Bill Clinton had done it and “gotten away with it” didn’t mean that Trump hadn’t done something wrong and blameworthy and shouldn’t be held accountable.
In the summer of 2020, the murder of George Floyd triggered protests against “blue racism” and unnecessary and excessive use of force.
Rather than admit and address those evils in our criminal justice system, shortsighted defenders of the police cried “What about those violent protesters?” (Very few of them were, by the way).
One illogical argument implied by this “what about” is that since we rely on the police to enforce the law and keep order, we must assume that police use of force is always justified.
And again, attention was called to the misdeeds of some protesters in order to make us forget that there were police misdeeds that triggered those protests in the first place.
Some people, resistant to believing that mask wearing and getting vaccinated are “following the science” in beating the pandemic, respond with “What about when Dr. Anthony Fauci told us masks weren’t necessary?” (which he and others did very early in the pandemic when little was known about COVID-19).
This “what about” implies that because an authority figure changes their mind or corrects a previous misconception, their word is therefore and automatically untrustworthy, that they don’t know what they are talking about.
This “what about” is driven by an unhealthy desire for infallibility and certainty as well as a (sometimes deliberate) misunderstanding of how scientists acquire knowledge.
Finally, Congress recently debated over whether to charge Trump confidant Steve Bannon with contempt of Congress for refusing to honor a subpoena for his information about the Jan. 6 insurrection. Too many Republican Congressman inserted a deliberately distracting “what about.” Why, they asked, aren’t we hearing about why the Capitol wasn’t better defended that day, why security was so poor?
They implied that the investigating committee (bipartisan, but largely Democrat) isn’t doing its job, is neglecting this important issue, is wasting everybody’s time.
By asking “what about security” these GOP Congressmen are trying to make us forget or overlook the fact of the insurrection itself and what caused it (Trump’s Big Lie and their complicity in it).
Whataboutism obstructs the search for truth, hinders clear and honest communication, and endangers society’s well-being. And as wielded by Trumpists and their enablers and allies, it threatens to weaken our democracy and to blur our collective moral compass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.