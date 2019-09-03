President Trump’s behavior is more and more being referred to as childish and the man himself as a child or toddler or whiny adolescent and in need of adult supervision.
Self-centeredness, dominating need for instant gratification, indifference to long-range planning, poor impulse control, name-calling, inability to think in the abstract — all characteristic of Donald Trump’s behavior — seem to go with the territory of being a child, possibly as remnants of our evolutionary struggle for survival.
This is the dark side of childhood that we learn as maturing adults to control and counterbalance. We learn to play well with others, to form positive and mutually beneficial social relationships, to take responsibility for our thoughts and actions (and critically examine them and their effect on others). We learn that we don’t always have to get our own way or have the last word. We learn that win-win is better than zero-sum.
We learn that “I alone can fix it” (remember those chilling and untrue words at a certain nominating convention in 2016?) is not the motto of a knowledgeable and experienced adult but the rant of a spoiled, insecure and ignorant brat. We learn that words matter.
We learn these things, or try to. But, given his rhetoric, his behavior and his policies, our president seems to have forgotten or never learned them, or not learned them well, certainly not well enough to be entrusted any longer with political power and authority.
There is nothing wrong with a child behaving like a child. There is something very wrong with an adult behaving like a child and telling us he or she isn’t.
There is something very wrong with Trumpists telling us that the President’s displays of childish speech patterns, emotions, vocabulary and antisocial actions don’t matter. There is something very wrong when voters believe them. And there is something not right about asking a child to do an adult’s job.
None of us is entirely free from childishness. Much in our culture does little to help us overcome the self-centeredness and other dark-side aspects of childhood noted at the beginning of this essay.
I think in this regard of those fans who booed NFL quarterback Andrew Luck for retiring because of mental strain and physical injuries. Their essentially childish (even selfish) desire to be vicariously identified with a winning team overrode their compassion for a hurting human being.
But Donald Trump appears less free of childishness and less interested in overcoming it than any previous president.
We can’t know at this point whether his childishness is the result of inappropriate nurturing, inadequate socialization as a child, a personality disorder, the unfortunate decline into dementia that sometimes (not always) accompanies the aging process or any combination of these.
We can’t know at this point how much of his childishness is willful and deliberate and how much is due to things he can’t help.
What we can know is that we can correct the mistake we made (partly by listening to our own childishness) in electing him by legally denying him another term and, in the meantime, exposing and opposing his policies and ideas and proposing and supporting rational and humane alternatives to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.