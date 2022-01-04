The adjective “woke” (a variant of “awake” or “waked up”) was originally used in the Black community to describe someone in that community who was aware of and attentive to the reality and operation of racism, racial discrimination and other forms of social injustice.
Some on the right like to mock white progressives and liberals as “woke,” (mis)using the word to imply that such liberal “wokeness” is insincere, exaggerated or unnecessary. This right-wing mockery assumes — wrongly, I think — 1) that racism no longer exists in America or perhaps never really existed here; 2) that if it does exist, it exists only as an individual feeling and has no influence on how our politics, our economic system and our social values in general have developed and currently operate; 3) that the civil rights movement is inherently and inevitably anti-white; and 4) that since the United States has achieved racial justice, no further steps need to be taken and no further questions need to be asked.
All of these assumptions need to be examined, not least by those who hold or propagate them. None of these assumptions can be maintained, I believe, in the light of a careful study of our history, our institutions and our consciences.
Any of these assumptions, when adopted and put into practice by, for example, a political party puts at risk the existence, the operation and the shared benefits of our pluralistic democracy — for woke and unwoke alike.
Perhaps instinctively picturing the “real” America and “real” Americans as white, some on the right are uncomfortable with the thought — or the reality — that America and Americans — past and present — have said, thought and done and say, think and do racially unjust things.
This discomfort is relieved by transforming “woke” into an insult or a stereotype.
The teachings and sacred texts of several faiths stress the necessity of waking up, being awake, being aware, becoming enlightened, of seeing oneself and the world as it is and can be, rather than remaining spiritually asleep or bound by illusion, self-deception or fearful allegiance to a status quo.
It is both possible and right, I believe, to seek this awakening in the worlds of politics, economics and social values.
Those who mock “woke” politics seem to be saying variously that things are fine as they are, things have always been fine or things must be kept that way — perhaps, for some, by invoking and returning to a presumed “golden” past.
That past, in my opinion, is a kind of sleep, populated by nightmares and full of dangerous sleepwalking (dangerous to the sleeper and to others).
In the pursuit and preservation of justice, equality and the common good, we all sleep. We all need to awake. Some sleepers have already awakened. Some are in the process of awakening.
Some, sadly, apparently see no need to awake or cannot hear the wakeup call.
Some, even more sadly, appear to have briefly waked up, to have looked around in ignorance, fear, insecurity or anger and to have decided to go back to sleep.
I hope that the political, economic and social dreams of this last group never come true.
