Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in concurring with the Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, also suggested that the court should reconsider all of its decisions which were based on the legal concept of substantive due process.
Substantive due process is a way of defending fundamental rights that are protected by the Constitution even though they are not enumerated (specifically mentioned) in that document. Examples of such rights are the right to privacy, the right to marry and the right of parents to have custody of their children.
The Fifth and 14th Amendments to the Constitution state that no citizen shall be deprived of life, liberty or property except by due process of law and that no state shall make or enforce any law which abridges the “privileges and immunities” of citizens of the United States.
When such deprivation or infringement occurs — when, for example, a state prohibits interracial marriages — substantive due process explores not just the text of the Constitution but also its likely implied meanings to determine the validity of the state’s action.
Substantive due process protects an individual’s — or a minority’s — constitutional rights from being abolished by majority vote or by a powerful special interest group. Substantive due process strives to define the line beyond which government cannot legally intrude on or seek to control people’s personal lives and behavior. Substantive due process both works with and helps make effective the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee to all citizens of “the equal protection of the laws.”
Substantive due process takes seriously the Ninth Amendment to the Constitution: “The enumeration, in the Constitution, of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” Just because a right is not specifically mentioned in the Constitution does not mean that the right does not exist or that it is not protected by the Constitution.
Justice Thomas singled out three substantive due process decisions for criticism: Griswold, which struck down laws prohibiting the sale, distribution and use of contraceptive devices; Lawrence, which struck down anti-sodomy laws (laws criminalizing sexual intercourse between consenting same-sex adults); and Obergefell, which struck down laws prohibiting same-sex marriages.
I cannot help wondering if his animus toward those decisions is affected by his personal religious beliefs about birth control, homosexuality and “traditional marriage.”
I assume he does not favor overturning the Supreme Court’s Loving decision, which used substantive due process as one basis for legalizing interracial marriage.
Decisions that use substantive due process tend to expand and defend constitutional rights. Decisions that disregard, dismiss, discredit or demean it tend to restrict or abolish constitutional rights.
Abandoning substantive due process would encourage government to reach into places where it has no need or right to go, into the most private and personal areas of our lives. This would be especially dangerous if done to make one particular set of traditional religious views on certain human sexual behaviors the norm and to punish those who believe and behave differently.
Justice Thomas has called substantive due process a “legal fiction.” That opinion is not shared by his colleagues on the court, for which we can be thankful. And against his opinion I offer mine.
To abandon substantive due process would be a step in creating a lethal friction, one capable of grinding away civil and human rights before our very eyes.