When some state governors took steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic by, for example, issuing stay-at-home orders, closing businesses and limiting the size of public gatherings (religious and secular), some political, religious and social conservatives argued that the people’s constitutional rights were thereby being violated. Especially mentioned were the rights of assembly, free speech and religious freedom. Were (and are) their arguments valid? I think they are not.
As to “the right to assemble” (the phrase seen on some anti-government signs), the First Amendment speaks of “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The right to assemble, then, is not a general or blanket right but is specifically related to petitioning the government.
Protection of the right to assemble and petition was considered necessary to prevent governments from, for example, banning political meetings or using troops to disperse peaceful protests, as was common in England and the rest of Europe at the time.
The right to assemble peacefully for the purpose of peaceful protest and petition still exists in the time of COVID. Only the size of the group assembling is limited in order to protect the lives of those petitioning, those being petitioned and those who are in neither group. The Amendment cannot be bent to mean that all social assemblies of any size and in any situation and for any purpose are allowable at all times, regardless of health or safety considerations.
As for freedom of speech, there has been no censorship, no banning of print or broadcast output, no government-imposed closing of media outlets, no prohibitions on public speaking even to unhealthily undistanced crowds in unsafe venues.
People can still say and write what they think.
Protests and campaign rallies continue.
Ironically, the exercise of freedom of speech is being damaged, not by government restrictions but by its misapplication by the Trump administration to justify its unnecessary and dangerous-to-health campaign appearances and rallies.
Encouraging and enabling people to attend a health-endangering rally by touting such action as a defense of free speech is analogous, I think, to crying “Fire!” in a crowded theater when there is no fire.
As for freedom of religion, it still exists as robustly and as variedly as it did pre-COVID. Subjecting houses of worship to the same rules of capacity and conduct that are applied to similar secular gathering places in a public health crisis is not an attack on the separation of church and state.
The government continues to leave beliefs to believers. It asks only, as it should if it is to be a government of all the governed, that certain expressions of religious belief not endanger the lives of others. (It even legitimately bans some expressions of religious belief. We have not had a witch trial, a burning of a heretic or a human sacrifice here for a long time.)
Those who argue that all expressions of a constitutional right are always allowable and should be exercised regardless of circumstances would do well to remember that the virus does not obey the Constitution and that a constitutional right is of no benefit to the dead.
