On this past June 23, the Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional New York’s 1911 Sullivan Law. That law had required that anyone seeking a license to carry a concealed weapon in public had to have a “proper reason” for doing so. The court’s conservative majority held that the law improperly restricted an individual’s right to bear arms as guaranteed under the Second Amendment. The court’s opinion extended that right to public carry.
This decision was a logical — though not sensible, in my opinion — extension of the court’s literally unprecedented 2010 Heller decision that overturned previous court decisions about and interpretations of the Second Amendment. In Heller, the court held that the Second Amendment’s “right to bear arms” was a nearly unlimited individual right and not related to the existence and maintenance of the militia (even though the wording of the amendment clearly indicates it is so related).
Heller and subsequent decisions raised the Second Amendment right to bear arms to the same level as the rights found, for example, in the First Amendment, such as freedom of speech and freedom of the press. The effect of those decisions has been to make gun violence more prevalent by making guns more plentiful, more accessible, more available and more approved, and by lessening government’s ability to keep people safe. As the right of the people to bear arms has been expanded, so have the opportunities — all too often acted on — for armed people to kill unarmed people.
There are loud voices in this country who preach that the Second Amendment is the Sacred Amendment, the Superior Amendment, that an armed citizenry is the only thing that can prevent our freedoms from being taken away, that good guys with guns are the only (note: not “an” answer or “the last resort” answer but the “only” answer) to bad guys with guns, that no one out there can be trusted (certainly not the government) and everyone out there must be feared. And that unfettered, unregulated gun ownership is in itself a positive good. And that a responsible gun owner will never become an irresponsible one.
And, of course, that the right to own an assault rifle and high-capacity magazines is both absolutely necessary to one’s self-defense and absolutely guaranteed by the Second Amendment.
The framers, as far as I can tell, did not hold any of these ideas. (And gun-rights radicals are unable to provide credible evidence that they did.) The framers did not phrase the Second Amendment in the same absolute language that they used for the First Amendment (“Congress shall make no law …”). They used conditional or limiting language instead, connecting the right to “bear arms” (which, back then, was a distinctly military phrase) with service in the militia.
I believe in a “living” constitution, the understanding and interpretation of which changes over time.
I am, of course, unhappy with the Supreme Court’s current interpretation of the Second Amendment. But as we have very recently seen, interpretations can be overturned. This one should be, not least because it violates the spirit and intent of every one of the “in order to” clauses of the Preamble to the Constitution.
And in the meantime, let humane and sensible voices and votes and values provide an alternative to those loud voices noted above — those callous, cruel, compassionless, calculating voices telling us in essence that gunliness is next to godliness. It is not.