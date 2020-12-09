To the editor:
On Dec. 4, Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley wrote that our nation’s science and technology woes can be addressed by teaching elementary students how to add, subtract, multiply, and divide without a calculator. (“How to fix the STEM problem? With plain old math,” Opinion)
Foley, a former math teacher, is entitled to his views, and I completely agree that basic math skills should be taught. But, having once majored in physics, I am concerned about what I consider a decline in the public’s understanding of science.
Math is the language of science, but it is the scientific method that is its foundation. Scientists are curious about how the natural world behaves. They seek to determine cause and effect. Sometimes they come up with an educated guess about something. (They call it a “hypothesis”.) Then they conduct a study or set up an experiment to test their hypothesis. Following established rules, they carefully gather evidence, weigh the evidence, draw conclusions, and report their results to the scientific community.
Sometimes the results will confirm the hypothesis, but not always. If the results suggest a new understanding of how nature operates, other scientists will try to repeat the research to see if they get the same results.
If a hypothesis is confirmed over and over again, it comes to be regarded as a useful theory.
Unfortunately, when scientists report disturbing findings, such as human-caused global warming or the threat of a pandemic outbreak, some people would prefer to ignore these reports and just go on with their lives as if these threats do not exist.
That seems to be how Foley, in previous comments, has reacted to the overwhelming consensus of climate scientists that humans can and must act to limit the threats of rising temperatures and rising seas posed by climate change.
In a 2017 letter dismissing these concerns, Foley asked why, in cities like Boston, “city planners, hundreds of years ago, allowed huge metropolitan areas to be built a couple of feet above sea level.”
I didn’t know the Puritans had city planners.
Charles Adler
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.