As a pulmonologist and ICU physician at Pulmonary Associates of Attleboro and Sturdy Memorial Hospital, I knew I would be treating some of the most critically ill COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic. What was unknown however, was the ongoing support that patients would require, even months after their COVID-19 infection.
It is unclear why the virus affects people differently. As we continue to learn more about the COVID-19 infection and its consequences, we have found that some patients continue to experience symptoms long after the virus is out of their system requiring ongoing care. This includes patients who never had symptoms severe enough to require a hospital visit. Some experience persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, and other challenging symptoms that hinder their ability to return to work or their lifestyle prior to falling ill. Many are facing psychological effects as well, feeling foggy, anxious or severely stressed. Other lingering symptoms reported include wheezing, muscle weakness, and numbness or tingling sensation.
These symptoms can be experienced by any age group and can be severe even if the person never needed to be hospitalized. Emerging research has shown evidence of blood clots, damage to the lungs and heart months after COVID-19 infection. While we don’t yet know how long these symptoms may last, we can draw from our experience with other viruses, like SARS and MERS, which are closely related to COVID-19. In these cases, many symptoms improved by six months, but some were longer-lasting. A person’s ability to exercise may have been seriously limited at first, but showed significant improvement with time and therapy.
If you or a loved one are experiencing the “roller coaster” of symptoms since being diagnosed with COVID-19, there are options to assist in healing. This includes, physical therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, medication to improve lung function, and support for feelings of stress and anxiety. Talk to your primary care doctor or contact Pulmonary Associates of Attleboro, myself and Samuel Evans, MD, pulmonologist, can help identify how the disease is impacting your life and support you on your road to recovery.
