I have no wish to break your heart on this Saturday morning, or any other, but I need you to know a heart-breaking story from the place I call home: Knott County, Ky.
“Times’ family suffers shattering loss,” reads the lead headline of the July 18 edition of The Troublesome Creek Times, the county’s weekly newspaper. The story tells of the death of Morgan Hall, 26, on July 14, the day after she prematurely gave birth to her son Noah.
“Thousands of people have reached out and showed support for a new Knott County father whose wife, a school district counselor, suffered sudden, catastrophic complications with her pregnancy,” wrote Valarie Honeycutt Spears in the opening of the article, reprinted from the Lexington Herald-Leader.
More details are given on Page 6 under the headline “The purest love.” A more personal account could not be imagined. The writer is Jordan Thomas Hall, Morgan’s husband of three years, Noah’s father, and a columnist for the Troublesome Creek Times, where he is assistant general manager. (The TCT family also includes Jordan’s mother Sharon, co-publisher, father Tommy, in charge of advertising and sales.)
Between the two pieces, a picture emerges of Morgan as a beautiful young woman with an exceedingly large heart. Jordan and the baby Noah she lovingly awaited took large pieces of it, to be sure, but there was room to spare. For her extended family. For the children she counseled at Jones Fork Elementary School and tutored in the Hindman Settlement School’s summer dyslexia program. For pets of all breeds and sizes. For old people, whether she knew them or not. For the strangers in trouble she’d see on TV who would inspire her to yell “you can come live us.”
Her pregnancy had given no cause for alarm. Every checkup was perfect. Still, Morgan had been premature herself and her mother had experienced preeclampsia, a condition marked by high blood pressure and protein in the blood. So she watched her diet, stayed active, read up on what to expect and, with her husband, took childbirth classes. And the couple kept a blood pressure meter handy.
On the night of Friday, July 12, with Morgan 34 weeks pregnant, Jordan checked her BP hourly. At 2:30 a.m. Saturday they got a reading of 186/113 in one arm and 194/117 in the other and immediately left for the hospital in Whitesburg, Ky.
By the time they checked in the reading was up to 222/124 and the baby’s heart rate was down into the 60s. An emergency C section was performed. Noah was born at 4:45 a.m. weighing 4-pounds-15-ounces.
But his mother’s blood cells and platelets were breaking down and her liver enzymes multiplying, part of HELLP syndrome related to preeclampsia.
She was in the ICU when her son was brought for her to see and to hear his father say the boy had his hair but her sweet face. Soon Noah was transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Meanwhile Jordan’s and Morgan’s close family had rushed to the hospital. Before long they were joined by leaders and members of their churches. And Jordan soon began to get what turned into thousands of messages of support, some due to Facebook, some due to an old fashioned grapevine that reaches wherever Knott Countians have moved or linked to church-based or other networks.
Eight hours passed before Morgan was stabilized enough to be flown to the UK Medical Center. There she struggled valiantly to survive, keeping going while coding seven times as her major organs failed.
The couple’s far-reaching supporters were poised to hold a prayer vigil for Morgan on Sunday night, July 14, in Hindman. It was called off when the organizers learned Morgan had died that day.
And now, as I write on Wednesday night, they wait for news that baby Noah has come home. They wait to make good on their promises that Jordan and Noah won’t be alone in the days ahead, that their world is full of people moved by the spirit of Morgan.
I needed to tell you all this because Morgan’s and Jordan’s is a love story I couldn’t not tell you. They locked eyes outside the local newspaper office in January 2014 and almost immediately became inseparable. In three years of marriage they visited 21 countries together. Erich Segal’s “Love Story” would be as moving only if it were true.
I needed to risk breaking your heart because you just might believe that death related to childbirth is exceedingly rare. Maybe so, but check the statistics. The U.S. maternal mortality rate is the highest in the industrialized world. Morgan’s death, and the caring life that preceded it, mean more than any statistic.
And I needed to tell you something about the place that lured me away from Attleboro. Knott County is full of people who are led by their hearts.
