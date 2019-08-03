The bell at this morning’s gateway to Memory Lane has been rung three times, the first by a July 18 letter to the editor appealing for great care in the city’s developing of Highland Park, formerly known as Highland Country Club.
“And now Attleboro has obtained the former Highland Country Club and it seems the move is also on to slice, dice and chop this once beautiful and vibrant open space near the center of town,” wrote Don Doucette under the headline “Let’s keep Highland Park as it is: beautiful.
His concerns appear well-founded. A citizen’s committee has recommended something like a dozen uses. Most are on the order of cross-country trails, but a proposal to create a performing arts center there appears to be gaining traction. The idea of building a new library has been floated. And the mayor has made moves that could lead to a sale of the clubhouse and function hall.
Parking will be a necessity for any of the changes, some minimal, some maximal. “Slicing and dicing” is in the realm of possibility.
The bell that rung led back a mere 18 years, to a Sept. 1, 2001, Sun Chronicle story.
“Capron Park was designed by the firm of Frederick Law Olmsted, the noted landscape architect who laid out Central Park in New York City,” wrote Rick Thurmond in an article tied to the 100th anniversary of the dedication of Capron Park. “The circulation of roads, subtle elevations, sprawling lawns and leafy groves are testaments to Olmsted’s style.”
When Attleboro received the gift of land to make into Capron Park 118 years ago it was barely more than a pasture “and not a very attractive one at that,” wrote Thurmond. City leaders acted wisely in bringing on the best known name in landscape architecture to guide the development of it into what became known as the gem of the Jewelry City.
It would be wise for the city to do likewise today at Highland Park. Preserving greenspace while affording optimal public use requires a comprehensive plan and a professional landscape architect’s skills.
‘The book woman is here’
Bell 2 was rung by Jean Salisbury of Attleboro. Mention of The Troublesome Creek Times in last week’s column prompted her to recommend “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” a novel that is circulating among her family members. I quickly downloaded a copy to my Kindle.
It’s an adventurous tale of the Packhorse Library Project, a Depression era project through which reading material was delivered to people in remote areas by riders — almost all of them women — on horseback or muleback. The book also reflects on the discrimination that may have been faced by “the blue people of Kentucky,” about whom you may have read in the old Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, or more recently via Google or Bing.
When a youngster in the mountains gleefully shouts “the book woman is here,” my thoughts stray back to a scene in the late 1960s at the corner of Holly and Greenwich streets, South Attleboro, when the Attleboro Public Library Bookmobile made a stop there. Moms gossiped while youngsters picked out a Golden Book or Nancy Drew, then stepped forward to see if the librarian had anything new by Agatha Christie. It was a happy gathering.
The library had to give up the service because of costs. I believe the APL’s highest circulation records were set in the bookmobile era.
Words of wisdom
Bell 3 was rung by mention of “Newsies,” a play — based on a Disney movie based on the 1899 strike by New York news boys — that is making the summer theater rounds. It reminded me that paperboys mounted a brief strike against the Attleboro Sun in the late 1950s or early ’60s.
Alas, I couldn’t come up with a clipping about it.
But along the way, Marty McCann of South Attleboro, who was a paperboy in that era, passed on these words of wisdom: “Life has been good to me because I have always been good to life. I gave a lot of me to people who needed me, but I got so much in return as I got older … I am like a Weeble, I wobble but don’t fall down.”
To all my contemporaries who kept on truckin’ a half-century ago: Keep on weeblin’.
