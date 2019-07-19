Today’s date represents a Memory Lane gateway that’s supposed to swing open readily for people my age. I can’t budge it even a little.
“Everybody over 60 knows exactly where they were on July 20, 1969, when man landed on the moon,” I heard someone say on the Eastern Kentucky University radio station early this week.
His words — or at least an approximation of them – stick with me because he was wrong. I was living proof that a baby boomer could have been oblivious to the moon landing of 50 years ago today. He was young — his remarks came in connection with a complaint that his generation had been cheated out of the excitement of the space race and its attendant benefits – so I forgave him his error. I needed some practice at that.
Let me clarify, or attempt to. I know that 50 years ago today I heard the news that man had landed on the moon. Either that day or the next I saw huge headlines proclaiming such. I saw fuzzy television footage of spacecraft on the moon. I heard Neil Armstrong say “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
I just can’t say exactly where I was or who I was with when any of that happened. In no way was any of these moments etched into my mind the way moments when we are engaged with the making of history on a grand scale are supposed to be. So that we can return to that moment at will.
Any time that I want — and sometimes when I don’t want to — I can put myself back in the Attleboro High School auditorium seat where I learned that President Kennedy had been shot. Or in the newsroom where I watched the events of 9/11 transpire. And when Sputnik was mentioned this week I was nine years old again and scanning the skies high above the willow tree in the yard at 71 Parker St., Attleboro, wondering if I might see a blip of the Russian satellite.
I remembered seeing the Mercury 7 astronauts being introduced on television, too, and hearing Werner von Braun’s voice in a Disney production about space travel. But somewhere along the line, maybe the first time I flunked high school biology and decided I wasn’t a science type — English and history were my things — I lost interest in the space program.
When July 20, 1969, rolled around I was a month past my 21st birthday and not only disinterested in the effort to put a man on the moon, but opposed to it. The War on Poverty had won my support, if little else, and I was convinced that space race funding was misspent, that the U.S. needed to fix problems on Earth before exploring the heavens. I didn’t engage with the moon landing story, I suppose, because I hadn’t really wanted it to happen.
Sometime when I wasn’t looking, and when I didn’t feel any need to ‘fess up to having been on the wrong side of history, my outlook changed. It’s plain today that the efforts to put a man on the moon produced value beyond measure. The digital revolution can trace its origins to problem-solving in the space race. Awareness that we live on a fragile planet that needs more care than we have been giving it has been vastly amplified by the trip to the moon and back.
The 21-year-old who thought the moon landing was misbegotten was a know-it-all who didn’t know much at all. It’s been a little harder to forgive him than the young man who assumed all baby boomers knew exactly where they were at a given moment 50 years ago today.
And to you who are reliving that moment, enjoy. Wish I was there.
