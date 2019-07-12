Between 1883 and 1929, money donated by Andrew Carnegie, the old robber baron turned philanthropist, paid for the construction of 2,509 libraries. The Attleboro Public Library wasn’t one of them.
The way I got the story, community leaders decided around 1905 they could build one on their own. Harold Sweet, who would become the city’s first mayor in 1914, called a meeting where he ponied up $5,000 for the cause and challenged his pals to do likewise. The new library opened in 1907.
Don’t you wish there were still some folks around with deep pockets and a thing for libraries?
Lately I’ve read in the paper that the 112-year old Attleboro Public Library building has been deteriorating. A consultant told the library trustees last month that it would cost $14 million to make the necessary repairs and reconfigure the interior to make it more user friendly. An earlier report estimated the cost of major repairs only at $8 million.
The city’s building commission on Tuesday authorized spending up to $28,000 for an architect’s study of the city’s options for rehabilitating the structure or building a new library.
Chairman of the library board Charles Oliver and building commission Chairman Jack Jacobi say their boards are committed to taking their time in going through the process for making the rehabilitate-or -build decision. That’s reassuring to hear. It’s also a practical necessity. Recently committed to building a $260 million high school, the city doesn’t have a lot of money to play with.
But judging from Wednesday’s account of Tuesday’s building commission meeting, some officials already have their minds made up.
Library trustee Diane Mangiaratti, advocating for construction of a one-floor library with plentiful parking at Highland Park, pointed to the barriers represented by staircases and limited parking at the current site.
And noting that the assessed valuation of the Attleboro Public is $2 million, building commissioner Gerry Fricot said “I have a hard time swallowing it. You wouldn’t spend $14,000 to fix your car (worth $2,000) would you?”
Yes, you would if the car were a classic ‘Vette, Camaro etc. And if it were a 1907 Ford Model K Roadster that rolled on the streets when the Attleboro Public first opened, you’d consider yourself Megabucks-winning lucky to buy it and restore it at a 7-to-1 cost ratio. Or am I wrong to think of the Attleboro Public Library building as more of a classic than a jalopy?
Architectural barriers are another matter. A public library must be free to all — as is written in stone near the entrance to the APL — perhaps especially to the handicapped. The hope from here is that the architects hired by the commission will give close attention to ADA standards in their study of options. And that City Hall might find it to its interests to make more spaces in the municipal parking lot free to patrons of the library next door.
One question outside the purview of the architectural study is how the public library fits in City Hall’s downtown renewal master plan, if it has one. The North Main Street cluster of library, YMCA, Harold Sweet House (home to The Literacy Center), Masonic Hall (site of Attleboro Community Theater productions) and Attleboro District Courthouse, is possibly the strongest corner of the downtown area in terms of public visits. How would it be affected if the library pulled out?
And as the process of deciding the library’s future goes forward, the library trustees should also give some consideration to how a move would affect the Harold Sweet House, which the board purchased a few decades ago when it was threatened with demolition for construction of a fast-food restaurant. Would its future be secure without the library next door?
