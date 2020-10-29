Hi, my name is Adam Scanlon and I am running to be your next state representative for the 14th Bristol District.
Fifty years ago, my grandparents decided to make North Attleboro their home. My dad started a small masonry business and my mother became a hairdresser to help make ends meet. I am a product of North Attleboro High School. I became an Eagle Scout and often volunteered at Sacred Heart as an alter server and as a lector. I still offer support to our local Boy Scout troops.
When I was 17, I saw the crippling effects that our underfunded school budget was having on the many programs and opportunities our students utilize. Many people my age at the time felt like that they didn’t have a voice or weren’t being listened to. I spoke to North Attleboro’s Finance Committee and Representative Town Meeting members about the need to properly fund our schools and that our community must build upon a 21st century education for all students. When the Finance Committee recommended more funding for our schools, I realized that I could make a difference. I continued to follow the many other issues that had plagued our school department for a long time.
In 2017, I ran for North Attleboro School Committee as I believed we needed a new perspective to challenge so many age-old problems. As a school committee member, I worked with countless teachers, parents and administrators on ensuring a quality education for every student. I believed that our community did not only need to do more for our public schools, but also for our other public services, seniors and our small businesses. It’s why I ran for North Attleboro Town Council. As a town councilor and as chair of the bylaw study subcommittee, I have helped lead many initiatives.
I advocated for additional tax relief for our seniors, the establishment of a subcommittee to spur economic development and legislation to address our blighted properties in town. My record is based on results, not political rhetoric. This is why I’m the only union-endorsed candidate and why I’ve obtained the endorsement of so many officials in all three communities in the district. I try to help any constituent in need regardless of the political affiliation or beliefs. The job of our next state representative needs to be focused on two things.
The first is being a voice for our residents and small businesses as well as ensuring excellent constituent services. I believe I have already demonstrated my commitment to these efforts.
The second is outlining our shared vision. We need an economy that works for all. We can achieve this through tax relief for our small businesses and our working families. A strong and well-funded public education system. North Attleboro still has one of the lowest per-pupil expenditures in the entire state. We can do better.
We can support our seniors and veterans by allowing our communities to offer additional opportunities for tax relief and expand upon the senior circuit breaker tax relief. We can put in place measures to secure affordable healthcare.
We need a legislator that is going to be committed to transparency and promises to release all of their votes. Our district has not been getting the aid it deserves, North Attleboro alone has seen a deficit of over $1 million over the last four years. We can do better.
Fifty years since my grandparents moved here our community still has the same pride, but much has changed since then. I believe that I am the best candidate to meet that change.
Thank you.
