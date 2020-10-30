I’m Becca Rausch, a working mom of two young kids, a successful advocate, and a person who cares deeply about everyone in our communities.
As your state senator, I’ve put my proven leadership to work for you, delivering tangible results for each municipality in our district.
I’m running for re-election because I want to continue creating positive change for you and your loved ones, and advancing our shared values of justice, fairness, equity, and service.
In my first term, I’ve established a record of success and bipartisan collaboration on public health, reproductive freedom, climate action, election reform, transparency in government, and more. I’ve brought back to the district multiple millions of dollars in state funding for special projects, and provided robust and personalized services to constituents. I secured $250,000 to purchase personal protective equipment and tools to help teachers, students, and families in our district adapt to learning during the pandemic. As chair of the Municipalities Committee, I passed legislation to ensure all households retain access to utilities like water, sewer, and electricity, even if folks fall behind on bills. And I passed three bills on the Senate floor on climate action and reproductive freedom.
As the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor, a parent, and a former health care attorney, I take my responsibility to protect and preserve public health very seriously.
I’ve prioritized strengthening and making cohesive our public health systems in the Commonwealth. In 2019, I filed the Community Immunity Act, a bill carefully crafted and designed to create comprehensive infectious disease prevention infrastructure, something we currently lack in Massachusetts. This legislation is about safeguarding the health of our children, families, teachers, school staff, and everyone in our communities.
The infrastructure this bill would create will reduce the threat of serious yet preventable diseases by ensuring our public health experts get complete data on our immunity rates (our 2018-2019 data is roughly 20% incomplete), standardizing and centralizing immunization requirements and exemption processes while maintaining existing medical and religious exemptions, and creating a statewide method of broadly delivering medically accurate, evidenced-based scientific information about infectious disease prevention.
As the world waits with bated breath for a COVID-19 solution, this statewide communications system is imperative. While others spread misinformation during a pandemic, I have been and continue to be your public health champion.
As your state senator, you can count on me to continue leading on the issues that matter most to us all and elevating the experiences of people left behind or ignored for far too long.
I’m working tirelessly to legislatively build the infrastructure that would have helped us navigate the current COVID-19 crisis and will help to prevent another infectious disease crisis in the future.
I’m proud to champion public health, because we all want what’s best for our kids and we all want to get back to some semblance of pre-COVID normal.
I respectfully ask for your vote on or before Nov. 3, so I can keep putting my proven leadership to work for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.