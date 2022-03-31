I became involved in town government because I thought our town had a spending problem. But through years of service on the Finance Committee, I learned the hard truth — that in reality, we didn’t have a spending problem, we had a revenue problem.
I ran for selectman in 2018 with the goal of increasing revenue through responsible, sustainable new growth in our existing commercial spaces that would reduce the burden on taxpayers and keep our open spaces open.
After earning your vote and trust in 2019, I got to work putting together a pro-growth agenda and worked with the finance committee to develop policies that would ensure the town stayed on track once we got there.
In 2020, we faced our largest revenue shortfall ever, made worse by a global pandemic. We faced a 17% cut of services across the board. Rather than having a three-person board make the decision to cut these services alone, I felt it was critical that we make that important decision as a town and let the people, not the politicians, decide how to move forward.
The town made its voice very clear; new growth, not new taxes, was going to be our path to financial stability.
I’ve worked to do just that. In two years we’ve ended our dependence on free cash and put more money in our stabilization fund than we’ve ever had in our history. Through a combination of new growth and grant funding, we’ve been able to restore several key positions within our public safety departments, lowering response times and getting our second ambulance back on the road.
As a father of three, with two kids in Plainville schools, I fully understand the challenges that need to be addressed to properly support our kids. As additional revenue from new growth arrives it is a top priority of mine to bring school funding back to where it needs to be for all students. Our schools are one of our most valuable assets. I’m very proud of the work I’ve done to this point and I intend to finish what I’ve started. I cannot wait to see how much more progress we can make in three more years together.
At this year’s town election, I ask that you vote for me. Let’s keep the team together and the progress on track.