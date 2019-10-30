My name is Cathleen DeSimone and I am an at-large candidate for the Municipal Council. I am married with two kids and too many pets (10!). My family has lived in Attleboro since 1999 and I work in the city as a university administrator. I have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, a master’s degree in higher education administration, and a law degree.
There are many reasons why I want to serve on the Municipal Council, but most importantly I want to help fulfill the promise of Attleboro.
In fulfilling this promise, I will work to support and expedite the economic development of our downtown and the continued revitalization of surrounding areas. Lots of great changes have been made over the past two decades but there is still much to be done.
The empty store fronts and run-down buildings must give way to affordable housing for new residents, small businesses, more commuters, additional parking, public art displays, outdoor seating, and other pedestrian friendly improvements. Downtown Attleboro should be a destination not a source of aggravation.
Central to the downtown improvement process is the ongoing cleanup and renewal work being done by the ARA along the Riverfront District. I will do everything I can to support the realization of this area to its full potential as a thriving and vibrant zone of opportunity for new businesses and residents and increasing numbers of commuters.
As Attleboro evolves and grows, it is vital to reinforce our infrastructure for the additional demands placed on our roads, utilities, buildings, facilities, and city services. Budgeting and fiscal oversight are critical to this effort and maximizing the use of your tax dollars will always be a priority.
Additionally, I will ensure that all city property and equipment are properly maintained and fully utilized to avoid additional and unnecessary expenses.
Buildings and roads our important to our present, but our future lives in our children. Unfortunately, increasing numbers of kids are suffering from stress, anxiety, and depression and they need our help. I will work diligently to support the funding and hiring of more school adjustment counselors.
We must also better acknowledge our seniors. One of Attleboro’s blessings is a large and growing senior population and helping them maintain financial and physical independence is important to me. By actively encouraging their continuing contributions to our community we will properly recognize our senior population as a value added.
A diverse population is also an asset to a successful city. I will embrace all new residents and encourage them, particularly those from underrepresented populations, to more actively participate in our community. Regardless of income level or address, every resident matters and I will work for all equally.
These are some of the issues that matter to me, but what matters most is helping to fulfill the promise of Attleboro for you.
Personality politics and personal agendas will not distract me, and I will not forget who I serve. I will listen, learn, and work hard to pursue your priorities. Thank you.
