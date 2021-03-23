My name is Chris Gallo and I am running for Wrentham Board of Selectmen.
I feel extremely fortunate to call Wrentham my home. My family consists of my myself, my wife Katlyn, and our two children Tommy, 7, and Maddy, 3. Katlyn and I strongly believe in serving our community with her being the President of WEST, and us coaching both soccer and baseball. We are also very active and involved in our church. I have been wanting to get more involved in town politics, as I am heavily invested in making this town the very best that it can be for all residents.
As a Wrentham Selectman, I look forward to building upon the great strides that have been achieved thus far, and leveraging my experience as a small business owner/real estate investor, developer, and lender. I will work hard for our community in the following areas:
Economy
My focus as a selectman, will be to help keep our taxes low while also helping our local economy thrive by statically developing downtown, routes 1 and 1A. Low taxes and smart development will lead to more revenue and opportunity for small and family owned businesses.
Schools
We must continue to support our schools and ancillary organizations such as WEST, PTO, the school committee and any others. Additionally, it’s essential that we continue to increase the opportunities that we are providing in school based recreational activities, and music, drama and the arts.
Essential town services
I will strongly support our essential town services like Wrentham Police and Fire Departments and the town’s Department of Public Works.
Seniors and veterans
The coronavirus pandemic has had a staggering impact on our senior citizens and veteran communities, so as selectman I will ensure that we are providing the highest level of support that these important people deserve.
I am asking for the wonderful residents of Wrentham to vote for me for selectman on Monday, April 5. Stand with me and remember a vote for me is a vote for collaboration, determination and results.
