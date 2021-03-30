Norton is my hometown. My family moved to town when I was 5 years old. I have always been active in my town, between sports, extracurricular activities through school, and volunteering in different organizations.
Very early in life, I discovered my passion for public service. After I graduated from Norton High School in 2014, I went to pursue this passion by studying political science at the University of Massachusetts-Boston, graduating summa cum laude in 2018.
My husband and I were lucky enough to be able to move back to Norton to be closer to many family and friends who still live here. We chose to begin our future together in this community with the hopes of raising our family here someday.
I want to bring a new perspective to my town. My goals for Norton include supporting local businesses that create the foundation for the town while still encouraging new businesses to the area to increase our revenue.
We have many natural features in our town and, although it may be difficult, we need to find a way to keep those beautiful aspects and grow our businesses at the same time. Residents are proud to live here and we need to encourage community engagement to show this pride.
I intend on working with businesses, residents, commissions, old and new, to make Norton a place that people want to live and work in. The town is moving in the right direction and I want to help guide us toward its future.
My interests will, and always will be, putting the needs of the residents first, without biases and personal preferences.
I believe in term limits for all politicians, whether it be volunteers elected to commissions or elected officials for our town. I also believe in open communication with residents and businesses. There needs to be easy access to report problems, concerns, ask questions, and discuss issues.
I encourage any resident who would like to reach out to me, now and in the future, to email deveau4norton@gmail.com.
I never thought I would have the opportunity to represent my hometown and give back to the community that gave so much to me.
I am forever thankful to the town and its residents. I would not be the person I am today without many of you who are reading this now. I will work to make living in Norton enjoyable and lasting for generations to come. I would be honored to serve my town on the Select Board. Please consider voting for me on April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.