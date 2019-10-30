Last January, I said goodbye to my lovely girlfriend as she departed with her team of Peace Corp volunteers on a two-year mission of goodwill to Southeast Asia. With her great personal sacrifice as inspiration to me, I asked myself “what can I do to serve others?” That’s when I decided to run for Attleboro City Council at-large to serve the community I love and know so well.
After graduating from Attleboro High School in 1989, I earned my engineering degree from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay. I’m also a former licensed U.S. Merchant Marine officer. After deciding a life at sea wasn’t for me, I went back to night school, earning my master’s degree in business administration. I’m not deterred by hard work to achieve great things. It’s this work ethic that I bring with my desire to serve our great community.
For nearly 20 years, I’ve led highly successful teams in delivering products and services to the automation and robotics industry. One lesson I’ve learned is that success in business is only achieved when value is created for the customer, and profits generated to fund future growth.
Cities like businesses also collect revenue, pay expenses, and reinvest for future growth. Our community and residents are the customer, and value must be created and delivered.
As I look to the future of our city and community, I see a need to strongly support economic development initiatives that are currently underway as well as others in planning. The final phase of our Transit Oriented District is nearing completion. A project that will create a wonderful “urban village” for all to enjoy as well as functional utility for resident commuters that work beyond our city limits.
Other urban revitalization projects in planning include the Union Street corridor which will add much needed modern residential units to accommodate newcomers to our city and encourage others to live in our downtown district. Our new high school will be a source of pride for all as we provide the best educational opportunity possible to our young ones. Acquisition of open space is a stated goal within our city’s comprehensive plan.
These acquisitions should be a priority when they make sense such as Highland Park which now offers wonderful opportunities for passive recreation to our residents and visitors. It is projects such as these that further our progress in becoming a model Gateway City. I support and will contribute to these efforts.
Through my attendance at weekly city council meetings and conversations I’ve had with residents, I have acquired knowledge and understanding of our collective needs to develop our local economy and to serve the needs of all residents.
I have the will to make hard decisions that will serve the greater good of our community.
I ask that you grant me the privilege to serve you, and I will do the hard work to help make Attleboro the best that she can be for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.