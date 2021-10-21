My name is Daryl Velez, and I am running for city council at-large in Attleboro.
I got into this race because I could not stand the sight of empty storefronts downtown, nor the long list of old reasons why we cannot fill them.
Attleboro’s progress depends on new energy and new ideas on the city council. With one of your five votes for the at-large position, I hope to become a new voice for our city’s future.
I believe in funding what is important to the people who live in our city. Going door-to-door, I realized a lot of what is important to me is also important to my neighbors: we want good schools, services for seniors, and a focus on public health and public safety. We would like to maintain our green spaces and would love to see our downtown revitalized.
Every one of us should be excited about new businesses opening their doors downtown, as supporting local businesses is a chance to support each other. However, we have a lot of work to do: our city needs to fill its empty storefronts, and focus on cleaning streets, removing potholes and safely lighting sidewalks to make downtown more approachable for everyone.
As a rapidly growing community, the safety of our city should be paramount. Our citizens and first responders need access to resources which promote both physical and mental health. Whether it is body cameras, new ladder trucks or coronavirus vaccines, Attleboro should be a leader in the Commonwealth regarding the safety of its people.
Taking care of our citizens should be a priority of our elected officials. The city council should explore new ways to lessen the burdens of our most senior residents. If elected, I will fight for a new senior center and will work to make sure seniors can stay in their homes.
We built a new high school, but the lessons taught within the walls of our schools are just as important as the buildings themselves. Attleboro should invest more in alternative and after-school programming. I also think building a budget which ensures smaller class sizes can help our schools meet each student’s learning needs.
If I earn your vote, I will work to preserve our natural resources for future generations. Attleboro is home to many beautiful green spaces. The city should partner with private organizations to preserve as many of them as we can.
We should be proud of our community. We should be proud of the city council which represents us too.
As the only challenger for the position, I hope you will consider me as one of your five choices for city council at-large on Nov. 2.
I will always be available to listen to your concerns about our city because I believe working together is the best way to move Attleboro forward. I am confident that we can come together to bring Attleboro into a bright future. I believe in Attleboro, and I hope you do, too.
