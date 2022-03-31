I’ve lived in Plainville for 20 years, and my daughter Ella is in eigth grade at King Philip Middle School.
I’m running for King Philip School Committee because I’m a firm believer in the importance of the public education system.
I want to ensure that the public schools in my town have the support and resources they need to educate our children and prepare them for success.
I have been involved in the Plainville government for several years.
In 2019, I was elected to a five-year term on the Plainville Housing Authority; I’m currently vice-chair. Subsequently, the Housing Authority board elected me to represent it on the Plainville Community Preservation Committee, where I still serve. I’m also an active volunteer in the King Philip community.
Last year was my daughter’s first year in the marching band, and I was involved around the edges. This year I will serve as the committee chair that runs King Philip’s home marching band show. It’s a significant responsibility, but after seeing the benefits of the marching band last year, I want to do my part to help this excellent program continue to thrive.
I’m also a parent representative on King Philip’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Community Group. This group includes school committee members, students, parents, teachers, and administrators. We’re working on defining goals and addressing areas of concern that affect diversity, equity, and inclusion.
I believe that the King Philip schools are great; they achieve above-average results with below-average spending.
If I’m elected, I’ll work to maintain that history of success. I will also be committed to transparency and communication.
I want as many parents as possible to be aware of the issues that are in front of the committee. I would like to utilize social media more effectively to make information more accessible for students and parents.
As a committee member, I will advocate for a data-driven, solution-oriented, and student-centric approach to the decision-making process. Lastly, I promise to represent Plainville with the best interests of the students, parents, and staff always in mind.