Thank you to The Sun Chronicle for the opportunity to introduce myself as a candidate for mayor. It has been an honor to serve Attleboro as your at-large city councilor for three terms and as the municipal council’s current vice president.
Everyday of the past six years has been dedicated to learning the intricacies of our local government and how to best advocate for all.
Residents consistently reach out to me knowing that I will respond and work to the best of my abilities to address their concerns. This trust is a result of my proven proficiency, dependability, and capacity to create strong relationships with my colleagues on the council and within city departments, our state delegation, and various organizations and businesses throughout Attleboro.
Everyday I focus on how to move Attleboro forward and have a plan for our success.
Sweeping revitalization of our downtown is the key to bringing much needed financial growth to Attleboro. This change will be a win for every stakeholder and resident; from our children to our ever-growing senior population and everyone in between. This can be achieved without additional taxpayer burdens.
Transit Oriented Development needs to be our focus. I will ensure that developers come to Attleboro to create the environment that was envisioned in the city’s five-year plan. Building mixed-use properties with market-rate and affordable housing, retail, and commercial space will encourage people to move to and spend their money in Attleboro.
We have not been able to properly fund our schools. Quite simply, it is unsustainable. We need to stabilize the school budget and be progressive with educational needs and show the support that our incredible educators deserve.
The employees of our city — past and present — are the foundation of our community. These men and women should know I appreciate and value each of them and all they do for us everyday.
I will continue to support them as best I can as mayor.
Attleboro is truly the core of everything I am. Like many of you, my husband and I chose this community to raise our family.
Our goal is to raise our three children with a strong sense of service to others. We devote time and caring support to various city organizations and projects.
Blue Pride and a love of Attleboro runs deep in our home. We strive to share and inspire that passion in others.
My sole political goal is simply to make Attleboro a great place to live and work and I will serve Attleboro passionately until that goal is met.
Leadership means you are beholden to those whom you promise to serve.
My leadership is based in my willingness to listen and collaborate so that we collectively find the best path to success.
An opportunity to lead is a privilege. I am asking my neighbors for the privilege of positively shaping and influencing the future of our great community.
I humbly ask for your vote to be Attleboro’s next mayor on Tuesday.
