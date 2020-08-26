My story isn’t the story of the corrupt special interests who run Washington. It’s not the story of the big bank executives that I battled as a Wall Street regulator.
My story is the story of the working class. It’s the story of immigrants, of young women and men of color rising up in the fight for justice.
I was born in Morocco and immigrated to the United States at the age of 20. My mother was a farmer, and my father was a public school teacher who died when I was 13 because we couldn’t afford the medication to treat his heart condition.
I came to our country believing in the American dream of starting from nothing and becoming successful. But I quickly found out that for most Americans that dream is unattainable.
I took sub-minimum wage jobs working in restaurants. I faced sexual harassment and wage theft, and I scraped every dollar I made to put myself through community college and become the first in my family to graduate from college.
In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, I was disgusted to see our government hand out blank checks to giant banks, leaving people hungry and homeless. I vowed to fight back on behalf of the American people.
After graduating from Boston University, I worked to bring relief to communities struggling with food insecurity, and I fought tooth and nail to save municipalities and states from bankruptcy and saved hundreds of millions of dollars for taxpayers. But I saw that every effort to build the basic safety net for working families was undermined by the greed of Wall Street banks and corrupt politicians. I continued to fight back. I became a Wall Street Regulator at the Federal Reserve. I walked into the boardrooms of these giant banks, sat across the table from their CEOs, found every discrepancy in what they reported and fought to stop their greed from destroying our economy again.
We live in the richest country in the world and yet tens of millions of people are living in poverty, are unemployed and uninsured. We have to ask: Why do so many people have to go through so much unnecessary suffering just to survive? The answer is so that profits are maximized for those at the top.
But that unnecessary suffering can end if we work for the most vulnerable in our communities.
We want an American dream where the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share; where we have Medicare for All and a Green New Deal to combat climate change and create millions of good-paying jobs; where we guarantee affordable housing and pre-K for all; and where black lives really do matter.
I’m running to bring real change to a Congress that has been bought by Wall Street and large corporations, and unlike many of my opponents, I do not accept a dollar from corporate PACs or lobbyists.
We have an economy that is built on the suffering of its people, but we also have a system that provides you rights that don’t exist in a lot of other parts of the world.
Your vote actually matters. You can run for office. You can become the government that you want to see. And you can build the country that you believe in.
That is your power. And I want you to use it.
I humbly ask for your vote, so that we can work together to build the world we deserve, one that is rooted in love, compassion, and justice for all.
