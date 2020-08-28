I’m Jake Auchincloss, a three-term Newton city councilor, Marine veteran, and new dad.
I’m running for Congress because Donald Trump is not the America I fought for as a Marine captain. It’s not the America I’ve worked for in local government. I’m running for Congress to help rebuild the country that sent my grandfather, a poor Jewish kid, to college during the darkest hours of World War II -- its institutions, its self-confidence, its commitment to justice.
I’d like to share two stories that I believe highlight why I’ll represent you well in Congress.
My website (www.jakeforma.com) has more information on my biography and policy positions.
The first is from winter 2013, in the woods of northern Maine. I was at SERE school, which trains Marine special operators in survival, evasion, resistance, and escape -- in other words, how to survive behind enemy lines and under enemy interrogation. After two weeks, I was famished, freezing, and bruised. In the debrief, one of the instructors sized me up.
“Auchincloss,” he said, “you talk too much. But you hold up well under a beating.”
That’s when I knew I was fit for politics.
I kid -- all I wanted at that point was a hamburger and a warm bed. But Democrats do need grit right now. Trumpism will not go down without a fight. It requires all hands on deck.
I’m no stranger to rough handling -- as a Marine, and as a politician -- and I’m ready for the heat.
What’s at stake is the soul of our country, and I’m committed to defending it.
The second story takes place during negotiations for a development project in Newton. I was a member of the Land Use Committee. Generally, when debating large projects, city councilors find themselves ruffling feathers of either the developer or their constituents. I managed both!
I spearheaded a "parking’"caucus that insisted on fewer parking spots in the project. The developer didn’t like the pressure it put on them to explore non-car options. The neighbors worried about overflow parking. For the environment and for transportation planning, it was the right thing to do. The council found a compromise, now included in the project.
I’ve taken tough votes -- often contentious and unpopular -- to do what I know is right.
Compromise is not the opposite of grit. In fact, they are complementary. We must be ready to fight Trumpism tooth-and-nail, without flinching. But when the dust settles, we must also be ready to work together to rebuild this country.
I’m tough enough for the fight ahead, and I’m ready to work together to heal from it.
I respectfully ask for your vote on Sept.1.
