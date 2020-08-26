We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, and our federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been disastrous.
Asked about school reopenings, vaccine rollouts, and the months ahead, every candidate running in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District has promised to consult with scientists and public health experts.
A few candidates have spoken about their relatives who are medical professionals and public health leaders; but you don’t build expertise through osmosis.
The case for my candidacy is clear: I am an epidemiologist with over 15 years of experience at the global and local level.
Yet as we get closer to Election Day, some are starting to claim that people shouldn’t vote for their preferred candidate. Through rhetorical and statistical gymnastics, they are arguing that if some progressives don’t step back, we’ll end up splitting the vote and allow a non-progressive candidate to win. This is a false narrative directed primarily at female candidates.
With almost half the electorate undecided and the top four candidates (including me) statistically tied in the only independent poll, this is the time to vote for the candidate you want. And here is what we know. I do have deep support from many progressives because I’ve always been committed to progressive values.
I support Medicare for All, I led the climate change and health portfolio at the United Nations, and I’ve been vocal on reparations as foundational legislation for racial justice.
But our movement is bigger than that.
I have significant support amongst centrists who value my background as a scientist with strong policy expertise. My decade-long experience with the United Nations, my work serving as Science Advisor during the Ebola epidemic at the NYC Health Department, and my current leadership of Harvard’s FXB Center for Health and Human Rights provides a sense of relief to those looking for public health experts to take the reins.
So while I am a progressive candidate, I am not splitting the progressive vote. I’m expanding it, which gives me a better shot at winning.
An analysis of Facebook engagement across MA-04 campaigns shows I’m the candidate with the broadest overlapping support with other candidates in the primary.
In fact, if I’m “splitting the vote” with anyone, it’s with a candidate that no one would describe as progressive.
A separate independent forecast shows that I have the most diverse donor base of any of the candidates. This isn’t surprising.
The question at stake for many voters is who’s best equipped to build the global coalition necessary to conquer COVID-19 and bring evidence-based decision making back to Congress?
For many across the political spectrum, an epidemiologist endorsed by over 200 health professionals and community leaders is the right answer.
Voters across the district recognize that the crisis won’t resolve itself and that the impacts on people’s health and livelihoods, the economy, and our children’s education will be felt for years. Especially because this is a crowded race, there are no wasted votes.
I urge you to vote for the person you most want to represent you.
