My name is Jay DiLisio and I’m running for re-election for Attleboro City Council At-Large. My wife Amy and I moved to Attleboro in April 2004 and my son Ryan was born shortly thereafter.
In addition to being your at-large city councilor, I’m the chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, Attleboro Youth Commission mentor, co-chair of the Ten Mile River Clean Up, and a youth sports coach.
Professionally, I have experience in both the public and private sectors. I have 15 years of business and consumer banking experience and currently work as a district manager for the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
This is a critical time in our city’s history, and we need to ensure we have effective leadership on the municipal council.
It has been a privilege to serve you for three terms on the city council. During which, I have worked closely with residents on issues that impact their neighborhoods and their quality of life from parking concerns, to rubbish removal, snowplowing, and street lights.
In addition, I have worked on complex issues that impact the city as a whole, such as issues facing our seniors, public safety, and education.
As a father, husband, homeowner, and taxpayer, I want the best for Attleboro. The city council has tackled important issues this term and we have difficult decisions that lay ahead.
I will continue to advocate for what matters to you with strong, experienced leadership.
You, the residents of our great city, are the reason why I entered public service. You are my motivation. You are who I am working for.
Your family is who I think about with every vote I take.
I take the fact that the decisions the council makes today impact Attleboro’s future very seriously.
I will make sure that the tax dollars you work so hard for, are working hard for you.
As your at-large councilor, I will continue to:
• Control spending while protecting city services
• Fight to protect free cash and stabilization accounts
• Support sustainable funding solutions for education
• Be committed to community priorities and accessible to discuss issues impacting you and your family
• Continue to promote policies and legislation which encourage economic growth
• Work to equip public safety departments with necessary equipment and training to keep our first responders and community safe
• Work with the veteran’s agent to ensure our veterans have the support they need and deserve after serving our country proudly
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, you and your neighbors will go to the polls and vote for your local representatives, giving you a direct say in how your city will be run in the next two years.
It is crucial to elect someone who will work for your priorities and has strong, experienced leadership. I am that leader.
I humbly ask for your vote for Attleboro City Council at- large.
