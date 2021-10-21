My name is Jay DiLisio and I’m running for re-election for Attleboro City Council at-large. My wife Amy and I moved to Attleboro in April 2004 and my son Ryan was born shortly thereafter.
In addition to being your at-large city councilor, I’m the chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, Attleboro Youth Commission mentor and co-chair of the Ten Mile River Clean Up.
Professionally, I have experience in both the public and private sectors. I have 15 years of business and consumer banking experience and currently work as an assistant registrar for the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
It has been a privilege to serve you for four terms on the city council, during which, I have worked closely with you on issues that impact your neighborhood and quality of life from parking concerns, to rubbish, snow plowing, and traffic concerns. In addition, I have worked on complex issues that impact the city as a whole, such as issues facing our seniors, public safety, and education.
As a father, husband, homeowner, and taxpayer, I want the best for Attleboro. The city council has tackled important issues this term and we have difficult decisions that lay ahead. I will continue to advocate for what matters to you with strong, experienced leadership.
We have all felt the impact of COVID-19 over the last year and a half. This is a critical time in our city’s history, and we need to ensure we have effective leadership on the municipal council to lead Attleboro as we emerge from the pandemic.
As your at-large councilor, I will continue to:
Control spending while protecting city services
Fight to protect free cash and stabilization accounts
Support sustainable funding solutions for education
Be committed to community priorities and accessible to discuss issues impacting you and your family
Continue to promote policies and legislation which encourage economic growth and supports Attleboro businesses
Continue to work to equip public safety departments with necessary equipment and training to keep our first responders and community safe
Continue to work to ensure our veterans have the support they need and deserve after serving our country proudly
You, the residents of our great city, are the reason why I entered public service.
You are whom I am working for. I think about your family with every vote, and I will continue to be your advocate at city hall.
On Nov. 2, you and your neighbors will go to the polls and vote for your local representatives giving you a direct say in how your city will be run in the next two years. It is crucial to elect someone who will work for your priorities and has strong, experienced leadership. I am that leader.
I humbly ask for your vote for Attleboro City Council at large on Nov. 2.
