To all the voters of North Attleboro I want to state unconditionally, that I will work hard and devote all the time required to be worthy of your support if I am chosen to be one of the Town Council members.
I am presently and always will be honest and available to listen to your concerns and help in any way I can.
If any of you have questions about the role of the council or wish to express issues or concerns you would like to be addressed (if it is within the limits of the Town Council) will be carefully researched for a positive resolution.
Please feel free to email me with your comments or questions. joann.cathcart@nattleboro.com
I respectfully request you send this message to all the members of your group. Please remember to vote on April 6.
