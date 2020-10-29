This district has been fortunate to be represented by Elizabeth Poirier. I am honored to have her endorsement for state representative for the 14th Bristol District.
Poirier has brought millions of dollars back to this district and works tirelessly for a number of charitable organizations.
I pledge to work with Gov. Charlie Baker, who recently endorsed my campaign, to continue to deliver for North Attleboro, Attleboro and Mansfield and carry on Poirier’s charitable work.
Service has always been important to me. The desire to serve led me to join the Army National Guard at 17. I am proud of my family’s history of military and law enforcement service.
I, and my family, thank our first responders. I promise to be their strongest advocate in the Statehouse.
I am honored to have received the Massachusetts Coalition of Police endorsement and I will always work to protect our men and women in blue.
I am invested in this community. I am a member of the Bristol Masonic Lodge and North Attleboro Plainville Rotary Club. I have coached our youth for both the North Attleboro Travel Softball Association and the Little North Attleboro League.
My wife and I make our home here, I opened my business here, and my kids go to school here. I have served as a member of the North Attleboro Representative Town Meeting, as an election commissioner and presently as an elected member of the first North Attleboro Town Council.
I now have the opportunity to bring a lifetime of real-world experience and love for community to the Statehouse and represent you in the 14th Bristol District.
I understand your concerns and your issues because I live those issues. I am who I seek to represent. I understand the hard work and dedication it takes to make a small business successful because I have a small business. I will listen to our business community to learn what THEY need from government and not the other way around.
I understand the need for safe quality public education because I have two children in the public schools.
Having served as the town council representative to the North Attleboro School Committee I understand the hard work and dedication of our teachers. I am aware of the struggles they face educating children in today’s world and I am grateful that my children have the opportunity to attend quality public schools, however, our schools need support and they need champions.
I understand the concern you have as taxpayers and homeowners because I share those concerns.
We have seen state aid decline steadily due to its formula driven nature. I will work to reverse this trend. As state tax revenues increase yearly there is no excuse for reduced local aid.
We need fiscal responsibility at the Statehouse to protect your tax dollars.
I promise to bring a mature, balanced voice to the Statehouse.
I thank you for your support and humbly ask you for your vote.
