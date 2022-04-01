I am honored to have served on the Wrentham Select Board for the past 12 years and hope to continue serving well into the future. We are extremely fortunate to be part of such a great community with residents who truly care for each other and their town.
As your selectman, I’ve learned firsthand how town government really works.
Over the years, I’ve established strong relationships with residents from all walks of life and also with the wide array of town employees who serve us. Where there is disagreement, I strive to find resolution by actively listening to opposing views and always being willing and eager to find the middle road. I’m on the board because I love my town and love being part of a government that works diligently to provide a great life for its residents. In some cases, serving is like running a business while in others it’s like running a home and then at times it’s something totally different, but always challenging.
Accommodating the needs of our community entails much more than simply showing up for the meetings. Between meetings, it requires collaboration with residents, business owners, developers, town leaders and other town boards. To some it may seem like a lot of work, but for me it’s rewarded and I love being part of it all.
Maintaining a balanced budget while ensuring every Wrentham resident receives the services they deserve can be challenging at times. Over the years, the board has worked hard to meet these needs, but the work is not over. I am committed to getting the job done, serving and welcoming all residents along the way.
What’s next you ask?
Continue to offer and improve upon the great services provided by the police, fire, DPW, nurses, senior center, schools, recreation, public library and every other department.
Research and identify funding to improve our water service with a sufficient quality and quantity.
Provide quality road surfaces and walking areas for everyone, assuring our residents can maneuver through our community safely.
Strategically and responsibly reduce dependence on petroleum by building solar farms potentially along parcels on Route 1 or Interstate 495.
Encourage and incentivize growth of low-impact commercial development to reduce the tax burden without negatively impacting the charm of the town.
Stand up to state unfunded mandates and unify against cookie cutter communities the state seeks to impose.
Wrentham has a je ne sais quoi — a quality that cannot be described or named easily. This is what we all love about it and I promise to do everything in my power to preserve it.