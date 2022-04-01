I’ve lived in Wrentham with my family for 12 years and served on the Conservation Commission for the past five. For the past two years, I have served as vice chair.
Professionally, I have managed a small consulting firm that focuses on accessibility for the past 20 years.
In this year’s election, I see a significant opportunity to keep building on all the wonderful things that our community loves about Wrentham.
I’d like to help our town administration continue its plans to revitalize our downtown and to implement the Master Plan, Open Space and Recreation Plan, and the Water System Master Plan.
Wrentham is in the midst of the second phase of its master planning process, and I want to help bring the final plan to fruition in a manner the reflects residents’ priorities and concerns.
I believe that I have the skills and the energy to help the town do so.
As a member of the Conservation Commission, I applied for three Sweatt Fund grants (Birchwold Farm and Joe’s Rock signage and funding for an invasive species brochure), coordinated a pet waste education campaign, and assisted in amending the Conservation Commission’s regulations to reflect a heightened awareness of the need for climate change resilience in future projects that come before the commission.
In 2019, I formed a local organization named Wrentham Plastic Reduction, to campaign for a single-use plastic bag bylaw in Wrentham. The bylaw passed overwhelmingly at the June 2019 town meeting.
In 2021, I assisted in community efforts to enable Wrentham to join the Green Communities; a state program that provides grants to communities to pay for cost-cutting energy reduction projects.
Public service and civic engagement are particularly important to me.
As a board member, I will increase citizen engagement and transparency at the municipal level because every citizen deserves to participate in our democracy and understand how bylaws and policies are written and implemented.
Plans don’t mean much if they are never executed.
With the help of Wrentham citizens, I’d like to help Wrentham become better than ever.