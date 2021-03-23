Having served two years as both the North Attleboro Town Council vice president, and chairman of the Finance Committee, I’ve played an integral role in the strategy, planning, and execution of key decisions the town has made as we’ve managed through a global pandemic.
Prior to serving on the Town Council, I served as a member of the Board of Selectmen, and also as a member of the Finance Committee and Representative Town Meeting.
I am a husband, father of four children in North Attleboro schools, work as a channel sales strategy leader for VMware, a global cloud technology and SaaS company, and my family attends Transfiguration or Our Lord Parish.
I can say with certainty that the thing I enjoy most today is having the opportunity to coach my kids and their friends and teammates.
Most weekday afternoons and weekend mornings, you will find me coaching football, baseball, or basketball across the various sports leagues in town and/or sitting in the stands, cheering the kids on.
Helping children learn the values of teamwork, camaraderie, fair play and how to compete, is an amazing joy to me, and another way that I give back to my community, while also spending quality time with my family.
I have a strong record demonstrating fiscal responsibility and leadership.
After years of service cuts, the town has re-established its financial stability. As a selectmen and town councilor, I’ve passed reasonable budgets that controlled spending while improving key services in schools, public safety, and for our seniors.
What I am most proud of, and grateful to my fellow councilors for their partnership and support, is the expansion of the Senior Property Tax Exemptions. These reforms will both raise the income thresholds (which are currently below the poverty line), as well as reduce the age requirements for access.
These changes, which will take effect in July 2021 and are very low cost for our town, have a powerful impact on our most vulnerable seniors, hopefully allowing them to stay in their homes as property values (and as a result, property taxes), continue to rise.
My promise to you is that I will continue to speak my mind, challenge the status quo, and hold our town leaders accountable.
I will also strive to help my fellow councilors be successful, accomplish their goals, as well as my own, always in what I believe to be in the best interest of our town, the voters, taxpayers, and families.
