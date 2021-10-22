My name is Kate Jackson, and I am a candidate for the position of city clerk for the City of Attleboro.
I am a life-long resident of Attleboro having grown up on Elizabeth Street with my five siblings, the Spellman family. I am married to Keith Jackson, a retired fire captain who served 35 years on the Attleboro Fire Department and is also a life-long Attleboro resident. I currently serve as the city councilor for Ward 4 and am vice president of the Attleboro City Council.
My public service in Attleboro dates to 1997 when I was first elected to the city council as an at-large city councilor. Since then, I have served on the Attleboro Planning Board and as a legislative aide to the former state Sen. James E. Timilty.
I have enjoyed my time serving the residents of Attleboro and wish to continue my service as your city clerk. I feel that this position is an important one and I believe that I am best suited to take over that position when our current city clerk, Steve Withers retires.
My hands-on approach will benefit all who encounter the office as it is the clerk’s responsibility to issue licenses, certificates, keep important personal records and, perhaps, most importantly, deal with people in a respectful and dignified manner.
The city clerk also attends city council meetings on a regular basis. I am the only candidate, as a sitting councilor, to have attended countless meetings and am most familiar with how they are run and council procedures. My experience in government will be beneficial as I work closely with the city council and the mayor’s office on a day-to-day basis to make sure that your local government works smoothly and efficiently.
As an independent person I pledge to work within city hall to facilitate the needs of all employees and the public which we are there to serve.
My desire to be your next city clerk is born from my commitment to my hometown and all its’ citizens. I have the experience, the temperament, the ability and the knowledge to perform the duties of city clerk independently from any outside influences.
I humbly ask that you cast your vote me for city clerk on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
