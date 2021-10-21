My name is Kelly Bennett, and I am a candidate for Ward 2 city councilor for Attleboro. I’d like to take a few minutes to tell you about myself, and what I hope to accomplish as city councilor.
I spent a large part of my childhood here in Attleboro, and am a proud graduate of Attleboro High School. Over 15 years ago I made the decision to relocate home to Attleboro with my family. My children attend school here — one at Attleboro High School, and one at Studley Elementary School. We have built fond memories here — participating in local sports and recreational activities, summers at the local pool, and visits to the park and zoo. We dine out at our favorite local spots, many of which I’d visited growing up, and am happy to now share with my children.
Professionally, I am an experienced government attorney, having practiced in both military practice as an Army Judge Advocate, and as a federal civilian attorney advising in the areas of government contracting and compliance, fiscal law, and employment and administrative law.
In addition to my military and federal service, I have served Attleboro on the Municipal Building Commission and School Building Committee, helping oversee construction projects in the city, including the construction of the new Attleboro High School, and the recent Library restoration project. Participating in these commissions has given me a deeper understanding of the planning and procurement processes used by the city for construction related services, and the need for good planning and budgeting for continuous and timely investment in and improvements to our local infrastructure.
My connection to Attleboro also extends to family — both my parents reside here in Attleboro, as did my grandparents, and great-grandparents. While caring for many years for my aging grandparents, I gained an intimate understanding of the needs of a growing senior population in the city, from the challenges of living on a fixed income as costs rise, to finding resources locally in a world rapidly changing technologically. The need I saw then for improved outreach to this community still exists, and is something that we should prioritize as a city.
Over the years, I have seen this community grow and change. As it changes, we need to remain adaptable, thinking both about decisions that make sense for today, and looking ahead at how decisions will impact city residents tomorrow. As a veteran, a professional, and a mother, I hope to bring my experience to the city council, and to be a part of Attleboro’s success and growth in the coming years. I ask for your support for Ward 2 city councilor on Nov. 2.
