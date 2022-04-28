In 2011 my family and I moved to Norton and immediately fell in love with our town.
My wife and two children have made wonderful friends here and we are active in the community. I have volunteered for the town Finance Committee since 2020.
Currently, I am the director of sales and marketing at a Massachusetts-based insurance company. In my current role, I oversee the company’s underwriting, marketing, agency and audit operations.
My background and skills would benefit the Select Board and our town. I’m honest, a hard worker and able to learn quickly. I believe the characteristics that make an excellent Select Board member are transparency, listening and fairness. While it isn’t possible that we will agree on everything, I will listen and seek to understand and always do what I believe is best for the town and our neighbors.
One of the most important things when making a decision is to understand all sides of an issue before forming an opinion or casting a vote. I will ask critical questions and be an active listener.
I am not afraid to have my beliefs challenged or my mind changed based on new information.
As a member of the Finance Committee, I have learned how important and how challenging it can be to find balance in local government. How do we balance needing more revenue while keeping taxes fair and reasonable for residents and not further stretching seniors on fixed incomes? How do we balance priorities like our children, our seniors, our first responders and our outdated or unsafe infrastructure? How do we preserve and protect our natural resources and the safety of our neighborhoods, while still being a business-friendly community and encouraging responsible development? And those are just some of the issues we face in Norton!
I will carry this understanding of the need for balance into my role as a Select Board member.
Finally, one of my top priorities will be to improve our budget process. Having seen how well other towns manage and communicate this process, I know we can do better and be more transparent. Our budget needs more detail, consistency and clarity to promote reasonable goal-setting and long-term planning.
I hope I have earned your confidence and I kindly ask for your vote for Norton Select Board on April 30.