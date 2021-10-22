My name is Laurie Sawyer, and I am running to be Attleboro City Clerk.
As a homeowner and mom of a high school student, I can relate to the challenges that Attleboro residents are facing currently because my family is facing them too.
I want to make doing business at city hall easier as you renew a dog license, obtain a birth certificate, a marriage license, notary services, or request public records.
I have the education and experience to do the job of the city clerk with excellence and to work with our residents with courtesy and respect. I have a bachelor’s degree in communications and 17 years of experience in hospital administration doing many of the same types of tasks as the city clerk.
The office of the city clerk provides essential services to all residents and needs to be trustworthy and hardworking. I fit this role. Throughout years in administration at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, I have proven my ability to boost the efficiency of each department. I will perform my role as support for the city council meetings with care and attention to detail and I look forward to building on the good work of our current city clerk.
I understand how stressful it can be to balance work and family life. I also appreciate how helpful it can be to have online access to information, documents, and ways to make payments. I will support efforts to expand that convenience in Attleboro. I respect that everyone’s time is valuable.
As a resident of this great city for the last 15 years, I’ve met so many amazing people through my volunteer work in the community and my church. I have served as chair of the Attleboro Council on Human Rights for the past three years and during that time, I have led a dynamic group of members in hosting local events, promoting community dialogues, and earnestly advocating for the rights of all Attleboro residents.
For the past five years, I served as the clerk on the board of the Attleboro chapter of PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).
I have formed strong connections with lots of residents, city groups, and local elected officials who I am honored to work alongside. I was honored to recently be awarded the “Our Community Hero” award by the Downtown Association of North Attleboro for the work I have done in the community.
As your next city clerk, I will work hard to put Attleboro residents first and remove barriers to convenience at city hall.
I humbly ask for your support by voting for me for city clerk on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
