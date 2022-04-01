For over seven years I have lived in Wrentham with my husband and three children.
I’m a proud member of our community and feel strongly about volunteering my time and being involved in ways where I can make a difference.
I have school-aged children (two are in King Philip and one is in fourth grade in Wrentham) who, between all three, have touched every single grade in Wrentham Public Schools.
Having the insight of knowing both what is offered in all stages of our elementary school and what that transition to KP is like, I know I can bring a unique perspective to the Wrentham School Committee.
My background is professionally diverse. I started my career in science with a degree in molecular biology. I am analytical and have a deep appreciation for data and evidence-based practice.
I then earned a nursing degree and spent the better part of a decade as a neurological critical-care nurse. I learned the beauty of compassion, caregiving and teamwork, and how to be prepared for problems before they even arise. I’m now a digital marketing strategist, continuing my work as a professional communicator in healthcare.
I am a level-headed, creative problem solver who respectfully works with others to find opportunity, even — especially — when there are challenges.
Before moving to Wrentham, our family experienced budget cuts being made in our district and many enrichment opportunities were being removed from my children’s public school.
Our teachers provide phenomenal education and enrichment opportunities for the kids of Wrentham. Their passion and drive are unstoppable and it’s something I have a deep respect for.
These opportunities have been an important part of my children’s lives and it will be my goal to work with our administration, fellow school committee members, and the community to ensure these opportunities continue to be offered and expanded.
Through attending school committee meetings, including past budget discussions, I know how important it is for each committee member to analyze, dig in, and come up with creative ideas while thinking both short and long-term to ensure that our district has the funds it needs to uphold the mission of Wrentham Public Schools. I am more than ready to put in the work.