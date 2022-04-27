“The error of the past is the wisdom and success of the future.”
— Dr. Dale E. Turner
Throughout history men and women have written about the need to evaluate the past in order to learn from the mistakes made and ensure a better future. It’s not a new concept, but I think we are becoming increasingly comfortable with “moving on” and letting other people deal with the problems.
I fell into this mindset for years. It was easier to sit back and focus on only the things that directly impacted. It wasn’t until COVID that I realized what those who came before me knew all too well; our ability to live free and make our own decisions isn’t guaranteed.
The old excuse that “I’m too busy to serve on that ...” didn’t seem to make sense any longer.
So, I found myself in a fairly uncomfortable conversation with myself. There were so many things I didn’t agree with happening in many different areas of my life.
I then heard that voice in my head saying, “If you have all the answers then stop talking about what someone else isn’t doing and start doing something yourself.” I certainly don’t have all the answers but by merely complaining without trying to make a real difference, I was acting like I did.
I don’t know how to make a difference at the federal level. I then thought about what I might be able to do at the state level, and I came to the same conclusion. I then looked back at history to see how the leaders of the past approached the many hardships they faced.
It became apparent that all of the greatest changes happen at the local level.
Foxboro has been my home for 20 years. I have a daughter who graduated from the Foxboro Public School system and three more children who are currently enrolled. I want to serve my community as a school committee member because I believe that we need strong leaders to fill the roles within our local communities. It’s that type of leadership that we need at the local level so we can provide the best environment for our children to learn and grow. We can’t continue to have leaders who surrender their own duty to lead when things get tough.
My promise: to bring a high level of accountability, integrity and humility in my role as a school committee member.
I look forward to the challenge.