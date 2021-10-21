Hello, I am Michael Angelo, and I am seeking the position of Ward 4 City Council.
I have lived in Attleboro for over 45 years. I am proud to be a homeowner in the city that I love.
I am a six-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves in which I held the position as a forward air controller.
I am very passionate about animals. I volunteer my time with rescues centers to assist them in finding suitable homes for family pets.
I am a married father of five and have two grandsons. I have spent most of my life working three jobs to support my family.
I was a coach for 15 years in Attleboro for youth baseball, basketball, and football programs.
A vast majority of my career has been spent in management within the jewelry manufacturing business sector for over 35 years. I am still doing that work.
I have decades of experience with contracts, client relationships, purchase, and sales agreements.
I believe strongly that I have developed business and management skills that are essential to be a successful individual in a position within Attleboro’s governing body of decision makers.
Most recently, my career has provided me with a job I have been working toward as an executive for a precious metals firm. One of the major goals of my position is to build upon an up-and-coming precious metals firm. In the year and a half, since being employed, I established client relationships and most of all, my hard work ethic, the firm has seen profits rise by over $2 million dollars, a 50% increase.
For 30 years, I was an owner and operator of my own landscaping company in Attleboro. I had several employees while I managed client relationships and sales.
A few of the goals I intend to uphold if elected:
Passionately work extremely hard for the citizens of Ward 4.
Collaborate with the veterans department to ensure the veterans get the help they deserve after serving our country.
Be an advocate for the seniors to help them to continue to get the services they need and certainly depend on.
Work with city officials and volunteers to help our homeless population.
Support public safety departments to keep our city safe and help with any improvements needed.
Support our city employees and departments to get them the help and supplies they need to succeed at their jobs.
Rent in Attleboro has become unaffordable for many citizens. I intend to be a strong advocate for affordable housing in the city.
Work closely with the DPW to have the streets in Ward 4 repaired as needed.
Assist city officials to develop a plan for the rat infestation that has developed in Attleboro.
Speak with Ward 4 residents to identify problem areas that need to have flashing lights or stop signs installed.
Slow vehicles speeding and most of all, the overall safety for our residents and streets in Ward 4.
Always listen and respond to you the citizens of Ward 4. I am here to serve you.
Work tirelessly to be the voice for the people of Ward 4, for the challenges that are present now and in the future.
These are just a few examples of my intentions if elected.
I humbly ask for your support.
