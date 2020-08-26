I’m running for Congress to fight for the core Democratic values under assault by Donald Trump and his cronies — values I’ve fought for my entire life and won’t see undermined when I’m your Congresswoman.
This district needs bold leadership focused on solutions that help families. That’s what I’ve done for over 20 years — in my roles with Planned Parenthood, alongside Gov. Deval Patrick, running the state’s progressive business organization and on the Brookline Select Board.
I am laser-focused on fixing our broken health care system. Even before the pandemic, Americans were drowning in costs. The coronavirus has shined a spotlight on our failures as millions lost coverage during a pandemic because it was tied to their jobs.
This is personal for me — as it is for so many Attleboro area families.
My dad has battled prostate cancer for years and has the prescription drug sticker shock to show for it. My parents are forced to pay ridiculous sums each month for the medicine he needs to survive.
The stakes are even higher now as we develop COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. Top executives at companies developing vaccines are pocketing upwards of $1 billion. Many vaccines are developed using taxpayer dollars but Trump is not being aggressive enough in demanding that the vaccine be affordable and accessible.
No one should profit off of this pandemic. We need representatives who are accountable to the people, not in the pockets of Big Pharma. We need Medicare for All, which will empower the federal government to negotiate prescription drug prices and ensure that everyone can access and afford the care they need. I’m running a grassroots campaign powered by people — not Big Pharma, corporate PACs, the fossil fuel industry or personal wealth. I’m one of only a few candidates in the race who has consistently supported Medicare for All. Americans need relief now. I will fight tooth and nail to deliver it.
Our fight for health care equity must include reproductive health care. As a former Planned Parenthood leader, championing reproductive rights is a central part of my campaign. I announced my reproductive rights plan — the first policy proposal of the campaign — in front of Attleboro Women’s Health Center. You likely drive by this Emory Street facility without realizing that it’s actually a fake women’s health center that uses misinformation and deception to push an anti-abortion agenda, putting people’s health at risk.
There are three phony clinics like this in the 4th District — in Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River. Some clinics like these around the country receive federal Title X family planning funding and millions in federal COVID relief funding.
As your next Congresswoman, I won’t let anyone infringe on our reproductive rights and access to quality, affordable health care. The 4th District needs a proven progressive fighter — not just someone who says the right things or votes the right way, but someone with the skills and track record to lead the fight against the hate, backwards thinking, and wrong-headed policies coming from Trump and build a fair, just, and inclusive path forward.
This is the work I’ve been doing for 20 years and I’m ready to bring this fight to Congress for you, with my supporters Attorney General Maura Healey, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Planned Parenthood, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the Massachusetts Nurses Association and more.
I humbly ask for your vote on or before Sept. 1.
