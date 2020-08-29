The first thing to know about me is that I’m the dad to two wonderful children, Mirabelle who is 18 and just graduated from Brookline High School, and Reece who is 12 and just finished sixth grade at the Lincoln School. I’m also married to an amazing woman, Vanessa Kirsch, who like me has spent her life in public service as a non-profit entrepreneur.
We are living through unprecedented times as we face three major national crises at once: the coronavirus health crisis, the resulting economic crisis, and the racial justice crisis sparked by the brutal killing of George Floyd and too many others.
These crises mean that we are entering a New Deal moment requiring big bold ideas, driven by movement politics to get them enacted.
My friends and I created City Year over three decades ago, to inspire young people from different backgrounds in service to put their energy and idealism to work to solve local problems and meet pressing needs. What started with 50 corps members in Boston has now expanded to over 3,000 annual corps members in 32 cities across the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, serving 200,000 low-income school children daily.
City Year was the model and inspiration for the AmeriCorps program. And I built the movement to pass three major pieces of federal legislation that created and grew AmeriCorps.
As a result of City Year and the movement building work I organized, over 1.1 million people have served in AmeriCorps impacting millions by educating children, preserving the environment, fighting poverty, and supporting seniors and veterans.
I’m the only candidate in the race who has talked to hundreds of voters and produced a "Plan for The District" with specific, concrete action steps to improve the lives of those in the 4th District. I want to be ready to serve the people of the 4th District and address their most pressing needs.
I’ve also proposed a set of 21st-c\entury New Deal ideas. They include: a Federal Jobs Guarantee for all people, Emergency Wage Support to save Small Businesses and keep people employed, one million young people in national service to create jobs and respond to the pandemic. A Public Option for broadband to make it free or low cost for all and a utility to meet the technological needs of education and telehealth. An American Truth, Justice, and Reconciliation Commission to provide sweeping recommendations for transformational change to address systemic racism in our country. Restore the Dream Accounts to provide children with $15,000 paid for with the estate tax, that will grow to over $50,000 by the time they reach 19 and can be redeemed with a year of national service and used for individuals to pursue their version of the American Dream.
I believe I can get these policies and others enacted because I’m the only candidate in the race that has built a movement that has delivered billions of dollars in jobs and resources to the 4th District, Massachusetts and the country.
I’ve learned in all my efforts for change that no one changes things alone, even a Congressperson. There’s nothing more powerful than people who share values, united in common purpose fighting for justice.
If I have the privilege of representing the 4th District in Congress I will put people before politics, break open the doors of Congress and bring the people in so we can provide universal healthcare, enact a Green New Deal, jumpstart the economy, secure racial justice and the American Dream.
I would be honored to have your vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.