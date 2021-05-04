It has been my privilege to serve on the Mansfield Select Board over the past 3 ½ years. And with your vote on or before May 11, we can continue to build on the positive momentum we have achieved in recent years in Mansfield.
I am a business owner and a founder and executive director of the nonprofit Keep Massachusetts Beautiful. My two daughters attended Mansfield’s excellent public schools from kindergarten through grade 12. My track record of community service in Mansfield dates back to 2008, when I initiated the first Great Mansfield Cleanup and later launched Keep Mansfield Beautiful. These experiences allow me to bring a broad perspective and an independent mindset to the Select Board.
When I first joined the Select Board in 2017, I promised to focus on Mansfield’s downtown. As a founding member of the Downtown Advisory Committee, I have ensured that we continue to improve our downtown infrastructure. Over the past three years, we built the Harry Chase Place parklet, improved access to Fulton Pond, hosted the first Fulton Pond Fall Festival, added 105 new parking spots, installed new holiday decorations, planted more trees, and completed many other improvements.
I was also a member of the subcommittee that recently agreed to sell the vacant fire station on North Main Street to a local restaurant owner, while also preserving the building’s historic facade.
I believe the job of a Select Board member is to be a strong steward of the taxpayers’ money. I am pleased to see that my opponent and I are in agreement about the importance of economic development and growing our tax base. I am confident that the marketing plan the Select Board has launched to attract life sciences and other large employers to town will pay off. I also favor hiring an economic development officer sooner rather than later. Currently, it’s nobody’s job to proactively contact businesses and persuade them to locate in Mansfield.
I believe that members of the Select Board should focus on building community ties and other quality of life issues. Things like ensuring we have safe open spaces and parks for outdoor recreation, opportunities to enjoy arts and culture, support for our growing population of senior citizens, and ensuring our public schools continue to deliver a top-notch education for our students.
One of my first accomplishments after joining the Select Board was to launch the Mansfield Community Service awards, which honor the generous volunteers doing great things in our town.
I also believe that members of the Select Board must ensure that anyone, regardless of race, sexuality, or religious/spiritual beliefs, is welcome to live and thrive here in Mansfield.
If you believe that I have been an effective member of the Select Board and that the town is moving in a positive direction, I ask for your continued support and your vote on or before May 11.
