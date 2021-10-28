The last four years have been the most rewarding of my professional life.
I’m running for a third and final term because I want to finish off what we started together — to improve the quality of life for people in Attleboro. By finishing some projects, I believe your quality of life in Attleboro will be enhanced.
We have had four balanced budgets with no city employee layoffs. Education funding has never been so high and I increase it every year. The city center is turning around. Aging water mains and roads are being replaced. We are hiring more police officers and firefighters.
I provided hundreds of updates and information on COVID-19 to help keep you safe. I would like to continue to oversee the construction of the new high school to make sure that it is completed on time and on budget.
I would like to begin construction of a performing arts pavilion in one of our city parks. Start the process to have a municipal broadband option.
Commission a study that will help determine where, how big, and how much a new Council on Aging building would be.
I have installed lighted crosswalks and speed radars throughout the city. These projects are about your quality of life.
In my first inauguration I talked about how I wanted to I have a diverse administration.
I’ve hired people who are young and old, male and female.
I revived the Human Rights Commission, the Disabilities Commission, and others. I’ve also made a concerted effort to make sure that we have diversity on the boards and commissions.
There is a reason for everything. There is a reason why we have the blue trash barrels that we do; we get a state subsidy for a 35 gallon bin and I wanted the least expensive size possible to keep costs down for people who are struggling to pay bills and stay in their homes. A bigger more expensive option is possible.
There is a reason why the city cannot remediate rat problems on private property; we don’t have the legal authority to operate on private property, and can only order remediation on private property.
There is a reason that the city does not offer a lower property tax rate for senior citizens; state law does not allow it.
Everything I do, I do with the team of career professionals who help run the city and inform my decision making. I never make decisions alone.
Constituent service work is the biggest part of my job. If it is important to you it is important to me.
I respond to dozens of resident concerns on a daily basis. If I can do something for you, I will. If I can’t, I always explain why.
By helping you and by being as transparent as possible, I enjoy restoring faith in people that government actually does work for them, and that is why I love this job.
I hope that you will send me back for a third and final term as your mayor.
