Being mayor has been the most rewarding job of my life. I am running for re-election so that several projects that I have started will be completed for the benefit of Attleboro.
Most of the work that I do is day-to-day transactional management of the city. This includes making sure that we have a balanced budget and limited resources are distributed fairly and all city departments are treated equally.
Some of my first-term priorities include, but are not limited to:
Making sure that the school department didn’t have any layoffs, the roofs at Brennan and Wamsutta are going to be fixed in the summer of 2020 after 20 years of leaking, the gymnasium floors at Hill Roberts in Hyman Fine are going to be replaced, and the creation of a $200,000 special education stabilization fund.
For the first time in Attleboro’s history, every firefighter has two sets of protective gear. When the fire chief came to me and asked me to put in the July 1 budget two new gear extractors to clean the firefighters’ gear, I purchased one of them immediately and promised the second one on July 1. The fire department has four new dispatchers and one additional firefighter each shift. We are also purchasing a new fire engine and ambulance.
With respect to the new high school, I took various steps to make the tax hike much more manageable to taxpayers. I attend weekly meetings on the new high school and chair the School Building Committee every month.
I prioritized making two Council on Aging part-time employees become full-time employees to better serve seniors. I also prioritized funding a study to address the future needs of Attleboro’s senior citizens.
These are largely ‘transactional’ in nature.
The ‘transformational’ aspect of the job is how I get to make my mark on our city’s history.
For example, I am transforming the downtown. Downtown revitalization is happening now. Old buildings that were previously blighted and decadent are now under new ownership and architects are drafting the plans. My goal is to get a lot of commuters living in the downtown in apartments and condos in some of the old mill buildings. This increased foot traffic will create a demand for restaurants, coffee shops and boutique shops.
Additionally, I’m changing the environmental and energy policy in the city. By switching all of the street lights and city buildings over to LED lights, moving our fleet of vehicles over to hybrids, making the source of energy for our city buildings renewable in origin, and passing a plastic bag ban, Attleboro is becoming a cleaner and greener place to live, and our energy bills will be less costly to taxpayers.
I would like to continue to develop Highland Park. We have a cross-country course there and walking and biking trails.
I would like to develop a performing arts venue so that Attleboro residents can enjoy concerts and performances in the spring, summer, and fall.
We have so many more good things going on in our city.
I hope that you will support me on Tuesday so we may continue to see growth in Attleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.