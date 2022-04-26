“Experience is the best teacher.”
— Penelope Davis
The past three years have taught me so much. I have always had great respect for our educators and our schools.
After having served on the Foxboro Advisory Committee for three years, I strongly believe that all children deserve equal access to quality public education. Over the course of time, I began to truly understand the significant work of the school committee — representing all members of our community — in setting policy, in financial oversight and in evaluation of the performance of our administration. I came to appreciate that the school committee has one collective voice, not five individual ones.
I am proud of our committee’s work. We faced the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic and navigated ever-changing state policies which impacted our local community. I am fortunate to be seated with committed volunteers who approach our work with integrity, intelligence, empathy, curiosity and thoroughness. I am equally fortunate to work alongside an administration which leads our schools with vision, compassion and dedication to using data and evidence to inform all decisions. Most importantly, I have had a first hand view of the amazing educators, staff, and school community who work tirelessly and creatively to get better every day, in reaching all of our students and guiding them in their academic, social, and emotional development.
My service on the school committee has broadened my perspective and deepened my experience. I am very proud to live in a community that believes so strongly in their principles and sets goals for their children’s education. We believe in a well-rounded quality education inclusive of the arts, athletics and special interests. We emphasize the whole child, we operate in a way that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion for all children, and we learn from each other every day.
As a parent and as an elected public servant, I know, personally, that it takes the entire community to prioritize and foster this success. I want Foxboro to continue to focus on being a community, united in our belief in diversity, equity and inclusion, so that our schools are welcoming and accommodating to all students, supportive of our educators, worthy of parent’s trust and responsible with our tax dollars. We can do that by encouraging communication, by focusing on our goals, and by trusting that the checks and balances are in place to hold us all accountable.