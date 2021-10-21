My name is Roxanne Houghton. I am running for Ward 4 city council.
I have lived in Attleboro for 27 years and have been actively involved in many different issues.
Conservation/environmental initiatives
Transparency in city government
Supporting our senior citizens
Supporting the staffing of paramedics at Briggs Corner Fire Station
Established the first volunteer group at our animal shelter/worked many years for a new shelter
Co-chairing a support group for victims of domestic violence
Four years as an at-large city councilor
I believe that we need a sustainable plan in many areas for Attleboro today and for future generations, plans that include everyone.
A plan for clean water for us and future generations
Land conservation and healthy environmental standards.
Tax relief for our senior citizens, as promised/ new senior center
Revised, responsible and respectful regulations for development
Sustainable financial plans for both education, and public safety
Quality of life issues for all neighborhoods
Downtown revitalization
Since deciding to run for office, back in July, I have knocked on 840 (and counting) doors in Ward 4, met hundreds of people, answered questions about myself and my plans to deal with city issues and unique Ward 4 issues.
But more importantly, I listened. This isn’t about me. It is about what I can do to help the people of this city, in any way possible.
While everyone I have met, spoke about different issues, I did find some common denominators.
Each resident wants to be treated with respect and feel like they matter to the people who are making decisions for them and their families.
Quality of life issues for future generations is a huge concern. Lack of respect for existing neighborhoods as new developments increase rapidly is another concern. Rising taxes are a huge concern for our senior citizens and for the many families in this city who are struggling.
Another common denominator that I found among the 840 families that I have visited so far, is the love that they have for this city, the hopes that they have, the dreams that have for their children’s future. They are grateful for the protection that is provided by the fire and police departments. They are grateful for the teachers in our schools.
I don’t profess to have the answers to all the serious issues that face our city, but I have many ideas and new proposals that I would like to see come to fruition. I have shared many of these new ideas with many residents and many are willing and waiting to help.
I am a person of integrity. My word means something. I work hard and most importantly, I care. I know what it means to struggle. I am passionate about transparency and honesty in city government. I believe that every single vote that is taken by our elected officials should be in the best interest of 47,000 — not for any special interest group. Everyone matters. I respectfully ask for your vote on Nov. 2.
